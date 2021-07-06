Johnson plans to lift England's virus edicts

LONDON -- Boris Johnson announced Monday that England is set to soon end nearly all government mandates to control the spread of the coronavirus, telling people that in two weeks it likely will be up to them whether to wear masks or socially distance.

At an evening news conference from No. 10 Downing St., the British prime minister said people are ready to move beyond the long series of lockdowns, turning from a public health strategy that relied on "government legal diktat" to one based on "personal responsibility."

He cautioned that the pandemic is not over but said it is time for restrictions to end. He said this is possible only because the vaccines are doing their job and protecting the population from infection and serious illness.

"I want to stress ... that this pandemic is far from over," he said, predicting that cases could hit 50,000 a day by July 19, the target date to lift restrictions. "We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from covid."

However, he said, "We must be honest with ourselves that if we can't reopen" during the warmer summer months, when schools are on break and the risk of transmission is generally lower, then "we must ask ourselves, 'When will we able to return to normal?'"

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said the government was being "reckless."

"A balanced approach, a proper plan, would say keep key protections," he said. "One of them would be masks in enclosed places and on public transport -- that's a common-sense position. More ventilation -- that's happening in other countries -- is absolutely essential, and proper payments for those that need to self-isolate."

But the news was welcomed by lockdown-skeptic lawmakers in Johnson's governing Conservative Party, who say the economic and social damage of such long-lasting virus restrictions outweighs the public health benefits, and by Britain's populist press, which has dubbed July 19 "Freedom Day."

Performing arts and hospitality businesses also welcomed the announcement. Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, tweeted: "I feel oddly numb, like I almost can't believe it. Lots of work to do, but we might actually have made it through."

If the current trends hold, and Johnson suggested they would, then all nightclubs, museums, concert halls, theaters and sports arenas could be allowed to operate without capacity limits or distancing measures. The government will no longer press people to work from home. Customers will no longer be required to check in at pubs and restaurants or use government test-and-trace apps.

If people want to crowd into a packed bar in Soho and fight the scrum for a pint at the counter, then the government says it is up to them to decide whether to wear masks. Though some buses, subways and taxis may ask riders to wear face coverings, the government said it would not enforce the measures.

One newspaper called it "the big bang" of reopenings.

Scientific advisers said the government will essentially be treating covid-19 like the seasonal flu, with a few exceptions. It will still mandate that those who test positive for the virus self-isolate. And new rules regarding international travel and schools are expected later this week.

During the long arc of the pandemic, Johnson and the British government have deployed snappy slogans. The latest is "Hands, Face, Space." Before that was, "Stay alert, control the virus, save lives."

Government ministers are now repeating the line that the public must "learn to live with the virus," which over the past 16 months has forced three national lockdowns and caused 128,000 deaths.

Johnson urged the British people to "act responsibly," "exercise judgment" and "carefully manage" their risks.

"I will obviously wear a mask in crowded places where you meet people you do not know ... to protect others and as a matter of simple courtesy," he said.

The prime minister said it would make sense to wear a mask on a crowded car in the London Underground, but a passenger might feel safe on an empty train out in the countryside.

RISE IN CASES

Ministers concede that infections will probably rise when mandates are eased, but the government hopes the number of hospitalizations and deaths will be limited by the vaccination campaign, one of the most successful in the world. Some 45 million people have had a first vaccine dose in Britain -- about 85% of the adult population -- and another 33 million have had their second.

Johnson's plan to lift all restrictions applies only to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own public health rules. Scotland may keep masks in place, for example, until a review in August.

Johnson's decision to fully open for commerce, domestic travel and summer fun comes with risks. The prime minister has lifted lockdowns and eased measures in the past only to see the virus come roaring back.

Britain may be in the middle of a third wave of infections, with new cases soaring to 25,000 a day, twice the number seen in the much-larger United States.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, warned that the country could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day in two weeks.

The rising new-case totals, doubling every eight days, are driven by the delta variant, which was first detected in India. The strain is now dominant in Britain, and scientists estimate it may be 40% to 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant that predominated previously.

In a sign of how widespread the new surge is, Kensington Palace said Monday that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is in isolation after last week coming into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," said the palace.

Johnson's move to make masks voluntary has met with criticism from some scientists, who fear a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Susan Michie, a psychologist at University College London and a member of the government's committee of scientific advisers, tweeted, "Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new 'variant factories' at a very fast rate."

Peter English, an expert in communicable disease and former editor of the journal Vaccines in Practice, told science reporters that "government ministers who have declared that they will not show consideration to vulnerable people by wearing a mask -- and thereby encouraged others in this approach -- have been hugely irresponsible, and shown a gross failure of leadership."

The British Medical Association was urging the government to continue to advise people to wear masks in public areas such as shops and on public transportation, and to stress the importance of good ventilation.

"Wearing a mask is not to protect yourself, it is to protect others, which is why it has to be a requirement on public transport," said David King, a former chief scientific adviser to the government who has been an outspoken critic of its approach. "That is where I don't think they understand the problem."

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said it made sense to ease restrictions in the summer, when schools are closed, people spend more time outdoors and other respiratory infections are at a low level.

"The disease burden associated with a larger peak during the summer would likely be less than one during the winter," Hunter said.

But Richard Tedder, a virologist at Imperial College London, said easing up while infections are still rampant "comes with the very real risk of facilitating the escape of variants which will be even more resistant to vaccines and potentially more infectious."

"Failing to recognize this is playing with fire," he said.

Local officials and labor unions that represent transportation workers said ending the requirement for masks on public transportation would be an act of "gross negligence" on the part of the government.

"Rates of infection are continuing to increase, and not only does mask-wearing reduce transmissions, it helps provide reassurance to drivers and to passengers who are nervous about using public transport," said Bobby Morton, the national officer for passenger transport at one of the largest unions, Unite.

"The idea of personal responsibility and hoping that people will wear masks is absolutely ridiculous, members are already reporting there is an increase in passengers ignoring the rules on mask-wearing," Morton said in a statement.

The mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham of the opposition Labor Party, echoed that position, declaring on Twitter: "I struggle to see how Ministers can drop the requirement to wear masks on public transport without causing real problems for some people who are dependent on it. Those more vulnerable to infection or anxious about it will be put in a very unfair position."

HEALTH GUIDANCE

But as far back as May 2020, the government's influential Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies retroactively amended the minutes of one of its meetings to reinforce its skepticism about the value of masks. The evidence is weak, it said, "and it would be unreasonable to claim a large benefit from wearing a mask."

That played into Britain's deeply held views on personal liberties and the reluctance of many people to appear rattled, which commentators said was partly rooted in class issues.

Britain now has a new health secretary, Sajid Javid. He replaced Matt Hancock, who resigned in late June after a tabloid newspaper obtained footage of the married minister kissing a top aide in his office -- violating the social distancing rules he had written.

In contrast with Hancock's more cautious approach, Javid is gung-ho about moving forward and opening the country fully. He acknowledged that some people will become sick and that some will die, but he said the pandemic is under control and that it is time to move on.

"No date we choose comes with zero risk for covid," Javid told the House of Commons. "We cannot eliminate it; instead we have to learn to live with it."

In a piece for The Mail newspaper on Sunday, Javid wrote that the months of restrictions have come at great cost: "Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people's mental health."

But Laurence Aitchison, one of the authors of a study on the effect of masks, said their use could reduce the risk of transmission by around 25% while being of limited inconvenience to most wearers.

"Even if the government decided to relax mask mandates, environments such as the tube [the British subway] might be an exception," said Aitchison, a lecturer in computer science at the University of Bristol. "People are rammed together on the tube in a way that they just aren't almost everywhere else."

The move away from restrictions, he said, is based on an unproven assumption that Britain's vaccination program had broken the link between case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths.

"I don't think anyone can definitively say that link has been broken," he said, adding that removing restrictions irreversibly, as Johnson has promised, would be "ill-advised."

Information for this article was contributed by William Booth of The Washington Post; by Mark Landler and Stephen Castle of The New York Times; and by Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.