Lake Village homicide suspect surrenders to police

A man wanted on charges stemming from a Monday homicide in Chicot County surrendered to Arkansas State Police Tuesday following a day of searching, according to a state police news release.

Investigators detained Derrick Wilson, 43, of Lake Village and took him to the Chicot County jail where he is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, the release said.

According to the release, state police were asked by Lake Village police to investigate the death of James Harden, 53, after he was shot to death Monday at 1:30 p.m. outside of his residence at 423 Lee St.

Witnesses told police Harden fled from Wilson shortly after Wilson arrived on scene. Harden was shot and died on the way to a hospital, the release said.