Report consequences

Overcoming vaccine resistance is an ongoing problem in Arkansas. Seems like a regular reporting of the percentage of vaccinated hospitalizations and deaths as a percentage of the whole would help drive the possible consequences home.

From a recent edition: "Earlier this month, Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to the Biden administration on covid-19, suggested that 98 percent to 99 percent of the Americans dying of the coronavirus are unvaccinated."

SCOTT CHRISTIE

Little Rock

Do this to be greater

I believe the spirit of God was alone on the face of the void 13.7 billion years ago. Nothing existed outside of him. He was the initial singularity, a billion times smaller than an atom. He suddenly expanded to 20 light years across in the first second alone to create all the space-time, matter and energy in the universe. He created the universe to have life. Our solar system began to form 4.5 billion years ago. Now is our time to teach.

God's spirit is everywhere that matter is not. His spirit is more of you than all the atoms in your body. Our spirits emerge from God's spirit when we are born. He is our mother, and he loves each of us like a mother loves her child. Jesus is our brother, the one true God. He loves each of us and all living beings. Look into the eyes of any living being and you will see the spirit of God looking back at you. When you see him there, you will know him. God is love.

Jesus said, "I am in the father and the father is in me, and I am in you and you are in me." Jesus, both God and man, died on the cross to pay for all of our sins so that each of us can be forgiven, and forgive and love one another. Greater love hath no man. Jesus said feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give water to the thirsty, minister to the sick, care for those in prison, and welcome the stranger. Do this together and we will become a Christian nation.

Welcome refugees; we will need the labor to build our nation. You may lose your job to one of them, but higher-skilled jobs will be asking for you. The demand for labor will be greater than it was in the second world war or during the Reagan administration, when Reagan spent $2 trillion he didn't have. He should have restored the graduated income tax. Do this, and we will be great again.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Wrong about quote

Some time back I wrote that Central Arkansas Library System changing the name of the "Arkansas Literary Festival" to the "Six Bridges Book Festival" reminded me of a quote by Carl Sagan about the dumbing down of America. That was wrong.

Instead, I should have said the name change reminded me of the Fred Eaglesmith tune "When Exactly Did We Become White Trash?" All roads may lead to Rome, but all Tobacco Roads apparently lead to CALS.

GENE REID

Little Rock

Won't wear mantle

I agree with John Brummett that students should be taught the truth about riots, lynchings, and other egregious events in American history. Understanding these atrocities in no uncertain terms will, among other things, ensure that they will not be forgotten and will never happen again.

But it seems critical race theory (CRT) demands more. CRT claims since the founders were slaveowners they wove racism into founding documents resulting in systemic racism which has been impossible to overcome. That being the case, they apparently want all white people to admit they are racists and oppressors of people of color. Maybe that is a mantle Mr. Brummett is willing to wear but, with apologies to e.e. cummings, there are some things I will not swallow. Besides being obviously racist, I believe CRT misrepresents the founders' intentions, which were actually setting in motion events that would bring about the eventual destruction of slavery.

Under the guise of racial equality, it appears CRT is infiltrating school curricula across the country with its ideology. This is a first step in transforming America into a Marxist utopia substituting race for class as the new proletariat. Yet it is gaining some acceptance from unwitting school board members probably because of imagined white guilt. But like all "visionary" ideologies of the previous 250 years, CRT is not interested in truth or justice. It is only interested in power. Power to put its poisonous vision in place. This must not happen.

School boards, administrators and parents would do well to apprise themselves of the founders' true motives and meet CRT thralls at every school front door with a firm "No, thank you."

JAMES HATCH

Little Rock

Whispers in the wind

Remember "Whispering Smith," the 1948 movie starring Alan Ladd? More recently a movie titled "The Horse Whisperer," starring Robert Redford, was released in 1998.

A few years later the National Geographic Channel aired a series called "The Dog Whisperer," featuring Cesar Millan.

Now in 2021 we have Joe Biden speaking in whispers at a press conference. Maybe he wants to star in his own television series. Perhaps it should be called "President Joe, My Lying Whispers."

LYNDEL DEAN

Cabot

Worthy photography

It was good to read that Tommy Metthe, Staton Breidenthal, and Stephen Swofford each won Green Eyeshade Awards for photography. I always enjoy the local photos that appear each day in the Democrat-Gazette and commend the photographers who seek and find these pictures.

BARBARA BAKER

Maumelle