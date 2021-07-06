LR man arrested in theft of wire

Little Rock police arrested a man seen stealing from Priority Wire & Cable on Roosevelt Road at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Arthur Waits, 41, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, theft of property, theft by receiving, and fleeing on foot.

According to the arrest report, an officer observed Waits behind the gate stealing wire with a value of about $1,750. He "spontaneously admitted to driving the stolen car" to the officer and tried to flee on foot. Camera footage confirmed the charges, according to the report.

Woman charged in vehicle attack

A woman was arrested by Little Rock police about 1 p.m. Sunday after a victim claimed she intentionally ran her over near Fairmont Drive, according to the arrest report.

Brooklyn Whitmore, 19, of Little Rock was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and aggravated assault.

Whitmore fled the scene and called police from a different location about the incident, according to the report.

The injured woman had broken bones and was transported to UAMS Medical Center.

Whitmore was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday evening.