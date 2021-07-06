• Bipartisan power couple James Carville and Mary Matalin have replaced the New Orleans mansion that they sold for $3.3 million with a condo. They like the fact that it's on one floor and is less than half the size of their former house, Carville told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate. "Mary's going to be 68 in August and I'm going to be 77 in October," he said. "We don't have any kids at home and I'm totally retired." The 3,100-square-foot condo sold for nearly $2 million, the newspaper reported. The six-unit building is in a neighborhood with many high-end restaurants. "It's right behind Herbsaint," Carville said, naming one of those restaurants. "It's a cool neighborhood, a cool place; I'm loving it." Matalin is a Republican strategist who advised President George H.W. Bush, and Carville helped Democrat Bill Clinton oust Bush in 1992. Willingness to avoid debating politics and mutual dedication to raising daughters Matty and Emerson helped sustain them, the couple wrote in "Love and War," a book published in 2014. Their daughters are now in college. After selling their 8,200-square-foot house in May, the couple moved temporarily to their "camp" in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Although "totally retired," Carville said he plans occasional lectures at Louisiana State University, where he graduated and was from 2018 until recently an adjunct professor. He said he will also continue to do regular television commentary and may write another book.

• Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston. "My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she tweeted Saturday. "He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him." Raisman She asked people not to call his name or chase him but to contact her via email. "I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen," she said in another tweet on Sunday. She also posted pictures of Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes. The organization Missing Dogs Mass is posting fliers in the city's Seaport area. Raisman, a Needham, Mass., native, won six Olympic medals as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.