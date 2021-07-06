Off the Wire

HOCKEY

Columbus goalie dies

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Mich., said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon. Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.

BASEBALL

Ohtani sets All-Star Game plan

Shohei Ohtani plans to be a pitcher and a hitter in his first All-Star Game next week, his Los Angeles Angels manager says. Joe Maddon said Monday that he has spoken with AL Manager Kevin Cash and given his encouragement to showcase all of the Japanese sensation's two-way skills on July 13 at Coors Field. Maddon says Ohtani wants to play both ways in Denver, and Cash is on board with the plan. Cash hasn't figured out when Ohtani will pitch, according to the former Rays skipper. Last weekend, Ohtani -- who leads the majors in homers -- became the first player in major league history to be selected for an All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher. The fans elected him to the game at the plate, and he received the honor as a pitcher in the final team announcement on Sunday. The only remaining questions are about the logistics of Ohtani's evening in Colorado, but Maddon believes they can sort it out -- even if it required Major League Baseball to tweak its rules slightly in order to give Ohtani enough time to get ready to play both ways.

Hale returning to Arizona

Chip Hale is returning to Arizona. The school announced Monday that the Tigers third-base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986. Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series. "I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona," Hale said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom. With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!" Hale was an infielder for four seasons at Arizona and is still the all-time leader in several categories, including games, hits and total bases. He went on to play seven big league seasons with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers before becoming coach of the Class AAA Tucson Sidewinders. Hale spent 15 seasons in the majors as a coach with stints at Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets.

Marlins pitcher out for season

Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery. Expected to be one of the mainstays in the club's starting rotation, Sanchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness. Sanchez recently experienced a setback while increasing velocity in a throwing program. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic and top prospect in the Marlins' system made seven starts last season and finished 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

Ramirez returns for Indians

Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was back in the starting lineup for Monday night's game at Tampa Bay after missing three games because of a sore left elbow. Also, Zach Plesac is scheduled to return and start Thursday night's game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. The right-hander will go to the team's complex in Arizona during the All-Star break next week for a simulated game and then is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on July 18. Cleveland left fielder Eddie Rosario left Monday night's game with right side tightness after grounding out on a high-hopper to shortstop in the second inning. He sat out last Friday's game with Houston after exiting early Thursday with right abdominal tightness. Ramirez was hurt diving for a ball Thursday in the series opener against Houston, one day after fouling a pitch off his left cheek against Detroit. Ramirez entered Monday hitting .265 with 18 homers and 50 RBI.

Roberts: Bauer out longer

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts expects pitcher Trevor Bauer to be out beyond the seven-day administrative leave imposed by Major League Baseball slated to end Friday. Bauer was placed on leave on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against him. MLB and police are investigating the incident. The administrative leave -- during which a player is paid but cannot play -- has been extended for players under the policy in the past. Roberts expressed doubts about Bauer returning as soon as Friday before the Dodgers opened a four-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday. The leave was imposed under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. A protection order against Bauer was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an assault by him that left the woman who sought the order with "severe physical and emotional pain," Marc Garelick, the woman's attorney, said last week.

BASKETBALL

Hawks, McMillan agree

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk moved quickly to lock down Nate McMillan as the full-time coach, reaching an agreement to remove the interim tag only two days after team's season ended. The deal comes after McMillan, in his interim role, led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals. The team is expected to officially announce the deal on Tuesday. Details were not immediately available. McMillan, 56, was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The Hawks enjoyed an immediate turnaround under McMillan. They played better late in games, protecting leads while posting a 27-11 mark that gave them the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was Atlanta's first playoff berth since 2017.