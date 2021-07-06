The Joe Biden administration has sent mixed messages about the southern border of the United States, and that's being kind. Early on, his message was--clearly--that the border would be open during his watch. And that he'd be a kinder and gentler president when it came to kids showing up by themselves. And to nobody's surprise, the border was swamped.

Then he sent his vice president to "clear up" matters. So she gave it the good ol' college try by going to Latin America and telling people not to go north. Still, the illegals came to El Norte. In overstuffed trucks, in cars owned by coyotes, on foot. When an administration sends mixed messages, people tend to pick and choose which message to believe.

Some Republican governors of a handful of these several states have decided to send their own message. Which would be: No, really, don't come north without approval. That is, if you're illegal, we'll enforce the law.

So they've been sending troops and officers of different varieties to the welcoming arms of the Texas state government, which requested them.

Is this a political stunt? Sure! What isn't these days? But it's a political stunt with a higher purpose: to secure the nation's border. Which should be a federal job--when the feds actually want it.

Arkansas' governor authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard to the border separating Texas and Mexico. Those of us who are familiar with the many units and MOS's of the National Guard probably assumed these uniformed friends and neighbors would be sent on a support mission. In Friday's newspaper, Asa Hutchinson confirmed just that.

Which is to say, these National Guardsmen aren't the cavalry riding in to shoot up the outlaw gangs in the last five minutes of the movie. Nor is it likely they'll go on patrol in the south Texas heat, fighting coyotes (both kinds), sniffing out drug smugglers, or detaining illegals jumping the border wall. The troops from Arkansas are apparently vehicle maintenance crews.

Why, of course. If you think the military is all infantry and tank platoons, you get too much information from Hollywood. There are hundreds of thousands of people in the United States military--regular, reserve, in between--who serve in support units.

There are civil affairs units, intel units, engineers, MPs, mess operations, and a bunch of sergeants and lieutenants in the motor pool, keeping the various vehicles running for the front-line troops. And not just front-line troops. Because even civil affairs, engineers and MPs need their wheels.

Others states have sent state troopers to Texas. Which would sound more like the kind of people who'd have hands-on operations with illegal aliens. The governor of Arkansas didn't send state troopers. We need them here, he said. But our Guard can go.

The National Guard's vehicle maintenance units need the training anyway. As all units do. You'll soon note, if you haven't already, the humvees and deuce-and-a-halfs going down the interstates, off from the small-town armories to the big forts or camps for summer AT training. Why not have that training at the southern border? And support the folks there who deal with a national crisis?

Immigration is a net benefit for the United States, and always has been. But that immigration should be the legal kind. Right now there is a crisis at the American-Mexican border as illegal immigrants flood the zone. The administration's people say its forces picked up 180,000 illegals in May alone. And those are just the people it knows about.

There should be an overall re-ordering of immigration laws in the American Congress. But there also should be a strong and secure border. Every nation has that right, and many build walls--including liberal democracies, many in Europe, who look down their noses on the cowboys in the United States. A compassionate immigration policy, which allows people to flow to jobs like water flows downhill, along with a secure border, are not mutually exclusive policies. We can have both.

The Arkansas mission to Texas isn't exactly the cavalry coming around the mountain. But it does help send a message. A message we wish came more often from the feds in Washington.