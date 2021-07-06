OPEC oil alliance at impasse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil-producing countries broke off Monday in a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.

No date was set for resuming talks, leaving oil markets in uncertainty about future supply as demand for fuel continues to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an unusual public confrontation with leading cartel member Saudi Arabia, the UAE on Sunday pushed back against the OPEC Plus group, which includes non-OPEC producers like Russia. The UAE said it supported a proposed gradual increase in production favored by Saudi Arabia, the group's largest producer, and by nonmember Russia. But the UAE said it also wanted an increase in its own permitted level of production.

Despite the public clash, oil markets traded only modestly higher Monday. Crude oil rose 1.5% to $76.32 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while international Brent crude rose 1.3% to $77.20 per barrel.

There are concerns that if an agreement cannot be reached, the alliance could break apart, potentially triggering a price war and swings in global oil prices. The talks come at a time of uncertainty over future demand for oil because of continued lockdowns in parts of the world and the uneven distribution of vaccines worldwide.

Last year's abrupt halt to travel and widespread lockdowns reduced global demand, driving down energy prices as unused barrels of oil quickly filled up storage sites. OPEC Plus agreed to a steep cut of some 9 million barrels per day to keep prices from collapsing further. Saudi Arabia went even further, voluntarily cutting even more of its own production to keep prices from falling. In June, the kingdom produced just under 9 million barrels per day, compared with more than 10 million before the pandemic.

As economies began rebounding and vaccine distribution picked up steam, the OPEC Plus group increased production so that daily cuts averaged around 6 million barrels. Currently, the OPEC Plus alliance is producing some 37 millions barrels per day compared with around 43 million barrels per day in April of last year, at the start of the pandemic.

OPEC Plus has been meeting monthly to decide on adding more production. Yet two days of online talks last week did not produce an agreement. Talks were scheduled to resume Monday, but hours later came an announcement that the session had been called off.

Over the weekend the UAE's energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, spoke to multiple media outlets about his country's concerns.

On Sunday, the UAE Energy Ministry issued a rare statement, saying it wants a higher baseline production level of its own that reflects the UAE's actual production capacity rather than what it said is an outdated reference.

The UAE is currently producing around 2.7 million barrels per day under the OPEC Plus agreement, though it averaged around 3 million a day between January 2019 and March 2020, according to Refinitiv, a financial market data provider. Analysts suggest the country can easily produce up to 4 million a day.

Per Magnus Nysveen, head of analysis at the Rystad Energy research and consultancy firm, said for the UAE to get what it wants, Saudi Arabia might need to make further cuts to its output.

"If the UAE were to have a higher quota going forward, it would only be Saudi Arabia that can reduce production on their side," he said, saying the kingdom could be willing to concede in order to keep OPEC together.

Still, that could be a hard sell because both countries are in need of oil revenue to buoy their economies, which have been rocked by the pandemic and lower oil prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel Debre of The Associated Press.