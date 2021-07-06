100 years ago

July 6, 1921

CONWAY -- Mark Huckaby, aged about 50, local butcher, today was said to be in a serious condition as a result of wounds received yesterday afternoon at King's ferry, on Cadron creek, near here, when Abe Pearson shot and killed Mrs. Sidney Arthur and the woman's wife killed Pearson. Huckaby received 17 stray shots and it is believed one may have pierced a lung. He was also wounded in the right shoulder, breast, arm and side. He probably will be taken to Little Rock tomorrow to have an X-ray made to determine whether all the shots have been removed.

50 years ago

July 6, 1971

• The Urban League of Greater Little Rock said Monday in a news release that it supports the persons living near the School for the Deaf's school for exceptional children at Twentieth and Madison Streets who are opposed to converting the facility into a reformatory for inmates of the state prison. A delegation of nine persons representing persons living in the area is to meet with the state Board of Correction and Commissioner of Correction Terrell Don Hutto at 10 a.m. today at the Capitol to protest the proposed conversion. The same delegation met with Governor Bumpers Wednesday.

25 years ago

July 6, 1996

• Many legislators who will attend Wednesday's informal joint session that Gov. Jim Guy Tucker called will have to do so on their own dime. State senators attending the outgoing governor's state of the state address who are not scheduled to attend legislative meetings that day will not be eligible for reimbursement of expenses, the Senate president pro tem, Sen. Stanley Russ, D-Conway, said earlier this week in a memo to colleagues. "I just don't think that is appropriate," Russ said in an interview. "I think it should be on a voluntary basis and certainly without the expense of taxpayers' money."

10 years ago

July 6, 2011

• Exactly two months after Mary the elephant died, Little Rock Zoo officials found her longtime companion, Ellen, lying on her side in distress in the elephant exhibit area Tuesday, Zoo Director Mike Blakely said. Ellen, 60, died about an hour later with caregivers by her side, he said. "It is a shock," he said. "She seemed just fine [Monday]." She appears to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. But Blakely didn't think the death stemmed from any stress caused by the death of Mary or the zoo's acquisition of two new elephants last month.