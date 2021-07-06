2 men killed in separate weekend crashes

A 29-year-old man died Sunday after his vehicle left a Jonesboro road and struck a creek embankment, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by the Jonesboro Police Department. A 2015 Nissan headed west on Jefferson Avenue entered a parking lot at 701 S. Gee St., crossed Christian Creek and hit the creek’s far embankment, the report states.

Police said the Nissan’s driver, Andrew Green of Jonesboro, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

On Saturday, a crash in Washington County left a 54-year-old Texas man dead, according to a separate preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Collin W. Krefft of Springtown was headed north on Arkansas 59 when his vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, striking a highway department sign, troopers said.

According to the report, Krefft was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both wrecks, authorities said.

At least 312 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.