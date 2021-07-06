Program selects 2 UAPB students

The National Board for Certified Counselors Foundation in collaboration with Association for Addiction Professionals recently selected two local recipients for their 2021 Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors.

The two honorees are Pamela S. Waters of Pine Bluff and Erika Franklin of Marianna. Both are enrolled in the Master of Science in Addiction Studies program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"To have them to receive this accomplishment is an amazing accomplishment," a spokesman said in a news release. "They both have the ability to impact Arkansas [in] an honorable way and add great value to their prospective communities."

Waters and Franklin are two of 90 recipients selected from 450 applicants. The recipients are awarded fellowships of $15,000 plus paid travel expenses to participate in other program-related training.

"The trainings will assist in the creation of a program that promotes leadership to their profession through education, research and practice benefiting vulnerable ... underserved communities that was demonstrated by the recipients," according to the release.

The program is funded by the Master Tobacco Settlement Grant that prepares students for leadership roles in prevention, treatment and research of addiction and the substance-use profession.

"The NBCC MFP helps ensure that the behavioral health needs of all Americans are met, regardless of language or culture, thereby reducing health disparities and improving overall community health and well-being," according to the release. "Minorities include but are not limited to racial, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender, sexual orientation, rural, or military groups. By strategically promoting and providing fellowships to master's-level counseling students, the NBCC MFP strengthens the infrastructure that engages diverse individuals in counseling and increases the number of substance use disorder professional counselors who provide direct substance use disorder services to minority populations."

The fellowship program was made possible by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which gave a grant, and by the National Board for Certified Counselors Foundation, in collaboration with Association for Addiction Professionals, which administered the addictions counseling fellowship program.