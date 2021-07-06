Search effort expands in Florida site's rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Workers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the rest of a collapsed Florida condominium was demolished, allowing crews into previously inaccessible places such as bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said.

But the workers faced a new challenge from thunderstorms that hit the area as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uoZmeUPHa8]

Four more victims were found in the rubble, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 28 people. Another 117 remain unaccounted for.

The demolition late Sunday was crucial to the search effort, officials said, raising the prospect that crews could increase both the pace of their work and the number of searchers at the site, although the chance of finding survivors 12 days after the June 24 collapse has diminished.

"We know that with every day that goes by, it is harder to see a miracle happening," said Maggie Castro, a firefighter and paramedic with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department who briefs families daily.

Laura Hernandez, a friend of Graciela Cattarossi, whose body was recovered alongside daughter Stella's, said she understood the decision to demolish the building quickly.

"What I think about the most is all the people trying to recover those bodies," she said. "Because they're still alive, and it's not fair to put them at risk."

Teams had been unable to access areas closest to the remaining structure because of its instability, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

"Truly we could not continue without bringing this building down," she said at a news conference.

Part of the debris pile was also helping to support the remaining structure, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

Rescuers were still holding out hope of reuniting loved ones.

"We continue to remain focused on our primary mission, and that is to leave no stone unturned and to find as many people as we can and to help bring either some answers to family and loved ones or to bring some closure to them," Carroll said.

The newly accessible area includes master bedrooms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"We will be able to access every part of that pile, which they hadn't been able to do up to this point," DeSantis said. "I think it's going to move the pace. I think the momentum is very strong."

STORMS ROLL IN

Crews could be seen climbing a mound of debris at the site Monday alongside a piece of heavy equipment that was picking up rubble. Jadallah said rescuers focused on a stairwell section, but inclement weather hampered the search, particularly in a garage area that was filling with water. Crews had to pump it out.

The latest forecasts showed the storm moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida. But the area near the collapsed building experienced thunderstorms, and the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami Beach, which is just south of Surfside.

Lightning forced temporary pauses in the search, frustrating rescue crews, Levine Cava said.

"Truly they live to save lives, and they've pushed ahead no matter what is thrown in their way," Levine Cava said.

"We pray for the limited impacts of the storm in Surfside so that we can continue unimpeded," she said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that if it does not derail the effort, Elsa may ultimately be "a blessing in disguise," expediting the demolition and making way for larger teams of rescuers. It could clear nearly a third of the site that was previously inaccessible, he said.

"This demolition is going to open up wide the whole area," Burkett said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "And we're going to be able to pour resources onto that pile. ... We are going to attack it big-time, and we are going to try to pull those victims out and reunite them with their families."

Burkett emphasized that authorities still have a rescue mindset and are approaching the mission hoping to find survivors, rather than pivoting to only the recovery of bodies.

"It's absolutely not a recovery effort," Burkett said, citing the case of a woman in Bangladesh who survived for 17 days buried beneath a collapsed factory. "We're not even near that. And, you know, there's nobody in charge really talking about stopping this rescue effort. And this rescue effort, as far as I'm concerned, will go on until everybody's pulled out of that debris."

Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Monday on CNN's "New Day" that the demolition will force crews to search for survivors in various directions as they race against the clock.

On Saturday, Vach said, he told the families of condo residents who are waiting for news about their loved ones that chances for finding someone alive are "close to zero."

"I'm realistic, but we are still full of hope," he said. "Hope keeps us very active."

BUILDING'S DEMOLITION

After the Sunday demolition, workers immediately began clearing some of the new debris, and the search resumed around midnight, officials said. It had been called off Saturday to allow specialists to drill holes for explosives for the demolition.

"As a result of the contractor who brought it down, he did it in such a way that literally we actually were back on the original pile in less than 20 minutes," Jadallah told family members Monday, drawing applause in a rare upbeat moment for the twice-daily meetings.

Rescuers hoped to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for those believed to be trapped under the fallen wing of the Champlain Towers South building. Crews, however, have found very few voids, Jadallah said.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after the collapse.

During the demolition, a loud rat-a-tat of explosions echoed from the structure. Then the building began to fall, one floor after another, cascading into an explosion of dust. Plumes billowed into the air as crowds watched from afar.

Some residents had pleaded to return to their homes one last time before the demolition to retrieve belongings, but they were denied. Others wondered about the pets left behind. Officials said they found no signs of animals after making three final sweeps, including the use of drones to peer into the abandoned structure.

"We have done absolutely everything possible to locate any animals left in the building, and our first responders have put themselves at great risk in their search efforts," Levine Cava said.

Shortly before the building was razed, Judge Michael Hanzman of Florida's 11th Circuit Court held an emergency hearing for a condo resident who asked the court to allow her to enter her unit to search for her lost pet before the demolition. Hanzman said he was sympathetic, but he denied the motion, saying he wouldn't "second-guess the wisdom" of officials and engineering experts.

Other survivors have worried about losing family heirlooms, wedding rings, photographs -- all the things they left behind as they fled for their lives more than a week ago. Levine Cava said teams are working to save personal items and have asked residents to catalog what they're missing to match with items as soon as they are recovered.

"The world is mourning for those who lost their loved ones and for those who are waiting for news from the collapse," she said. "To lose your home and all your belongings in this manner is a great loss as well."

Darrell Arnold lives about a block from what used to be Champlain Towers South. He and his wife have whiled away many days at the beach behind the condo, their choice spot for swimming and sunbathing. Arnold said he hopes a memorial is someday erected in its place.

"In some ways, before the event, the building was just another building on the beach," he said. "Now it's a site of trauma and tragedy, a sign of -- I don't know. I don't even know what it is. Is it a sign of mismanagement, overoptimism, negligence? I don't know. I don't know what it is."

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon, Bobby Caina Calvan, Cody Jackson, Rebecca Santana, Freida Frisaro, Ian Mader, David Fischer and Sudhin Thanawala of The Associated Press; and by Reis Thebault, Brittany Shammas and Lateshia Beachum of The Washington Post.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, tours the site of the rubble with his entourage, while a few dozen people passed through the memorial wall on 88th to pay their respects at the the Champlain Tower South complex, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Rescue workers handle a tarp containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Search and rescue operations resumed as members of the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue team combed through the debris of the Champlain Tower South complex, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)