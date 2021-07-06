Sections
Super Quiz: Gone Fishing

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. He purchased the car parts at the service center.

  2. I suggested that she take the elevator rather than the stairs.

  3. The book club assumed responsibility for the mistake.

  4. He was able to hitch a ride with his neighbor.

  5. Our team was fortunate to win the game.

  6. The fastest route was through the woods.

  7. The whole gang arrived around noon.

  8. The horror film featured a colossal monster from outer space.

  9. The unwed females of the tribe wore either rings or necklaces.

ANSWERS:

  1. Carp

  2. Eel

  3. Bass

  4. Char

  5. Tuna

  6. Trout

  7. Gar

  8. Salmon

  9. Herring

