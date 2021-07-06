Super Quiz: Gone Fishing

He purchased the car parts at the service center.
I suggested that she take the elevator rather than the stairs.
The book club assumed responsibility for the mistake.
He was able to hitch a ride with his neighbor.
Our team was fortunate to win the game.
The fastest route was through the woods.
The whole gang arrived around noon.
The horror film featured a colossal monster from outer space.
The unwed females of the tribe wore either rings or necklaces.
ANSWERS:
Carp
Eel
Bass
Char
Tuna
Trout
Gar
Salmon
Herring