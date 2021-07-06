Tickets on sale for Heroes Banquet

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate 75 years of service with its second annual Heroes Banquet on Friday evening.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tickets are $40 each and the attire is semi-formal.

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, will deliver the keynote address. Masks are encouraged.

In an announcement for the banquet, the Boys & Girls Club defines a hero as "A leader: A person of good moral character who is admired for great or kind acts; who serves the community whether in the forefront or behind the scenes; who has consistently dedicated their time to improving the opportunities for youth in the Jefferson County area; who inspires and encourages others to do great things as well."

Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.