1619 Project creator declines N.C. post

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Black investigative journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her groundbreaking work on the bitter legacy of slavery in the U.S. announced Tuesday that she will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina after an extended tenure fight marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash about her work.

Nikole Hannah-Jones will instead accept a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0WwstaL144]

What excites her most about the appointment, she said, is the opportunity to help mold a new generation of journalists to serve "as the truth tellers in our democracy."

"While it's unfortunate how this came about, and I'm deeply saddened by what happened with my alma mater, this is not a consolation prize," she said of her new position at Howard.

The dispute over whether North Carolina's flagship public university would grant Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment had prompted weeks of outcry from within and beyond its Chapel Hill campus. Numerous professors and alumni voiced frustration, and Black students and faculty members questioned during protests whether the predominantly white university values them.

The school's enrollment is about 60% white and 8% Black.

And while the Chapel Hill campus belatedly offered her tenure last week, Hannah-Jones said the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down.

"I wanted to send a powerful message, or what I hope to be a powerful message, that we're often treated like we should be lucky that these institutions let us in," said Hannah-Jones, who earned a master's degree from the university. "But we don't have to go to those institutions if we don't want to."

Hannah-Jones -- who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project focusing on America's history of slavery -- noted that she hadn't sought out the job, and was recruited by UNC's journalism dean before her tenure application stalled after objections by a large donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

"I wasn't seeking to go into academia," Hannah-Jones said. "It was this particular job at this particular place that I wanted to go and give back to the university that helped me build the career that I've built."

The 45-year-old Hannah-Jones will instead accept a tenured position as the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard, which also announced Tuesday that award-winning journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining its faculty. Coates won a National Book Award for "Between the World and Me."

The two appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by three philanthropic foundations and an anonymous donor, gifts meant to bolster Howard's investment in Black journalists, the university said.

Susan King, dean of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill journalism school who supported Hannah-Jones throughout her application, said in a statement that she hopes "that UNC can learn from this long tenure drama about how we must change as a community of scholars in order to grow."

More than 30 faculty members of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media signed a statement Tuesday saying they supported Hannah-Jones' decision and decrying "the appalling treatment of one of our nation's most-decorated journalists by her own alma mater."

"We will be frank: It was racist," the statement said.

In a statement, Hannah-Jones cited political interference and the influence of a powerful donor to the journalism school, a reference to Walter E. Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media Inc., the parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, who had raised concerns about her hiring.

Hussman's name adorns the UNC journalism school after he pledged a $25 million donation; he has said that any decision on Hannah-Jones' role at the university would not affect his future donations. He said Tuesday in a statement:

"I offered to meet with Nikole Hannah-Jones two months ago, before the controversy ensued. I wish we had been able to meet, and I would still like to meet and talk to her. I would have explained that since I expressed my concerns about the 1619 Project last year, I have not lobbied against her appointment. In fact, I have not talked to anyone on the board of trustees in months."

Hussman added, "I have not used my influence to determine who the school hires, as I realize that is the sole authority of the University. I certainly haven't used any influence on the ideology of the school; in fact, I strongly believe a school of Journalism should not have an ideology.

"Their job is to teach journalism, not ideology. I also do not think she tried to denigrate white Americans. I think all those individuals of different races who fought side by side to end slavery and champion civil rights should be celebrated for working together."

Information for this article was contributed by staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Aaron Morrison is a member, trainer and mentor for the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, which Hannah-Jones co-founded.

A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nikole Hannah-Jones stands for a portrait at her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Nikole Hannah-Jones is interviewed at her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. An investigative journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for her ground-breaking work on the bitter legacy of slavery in the U.S. announced Tuesday that she will not join the faculty at the University of North Carolina following an extended fight over tenure, and instead will accept a chaired professorship at Howard University. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University, which has scored another major recruiting victory in the hiring of Coates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Nikole Hannah-Jones is interviewed at her home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)