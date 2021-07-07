3rd Street entertainment zone gets OK

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday signed off on a resolution creating a temporary entertainment district just south of the River Market District after originally punting the measure last month.

The Third Street entertainment district will approximate the shape of a rectangle and enclose several eating and drinking establishments, including Copper Grill, Dugan's Pub, Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro and Lucky Lou's.

The entertainment district is set to open effective today and close Oct. 6, according to the resolution.

Hours will be11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Third Street Merchants Association applied to the city for the district in April, according to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials.

Restaurants are expected to use an outdoor seating area within the boundaries of the entertainment district, the memo said.

Temporary entertainment districts allow patrons to consume alcoholic beverages in public from an open container when they purchase the drinks from certain vendors in the district.

On Tuesday, in response to at-large City Director Joan Adcock, City Manager Bruce Moore said there were meetings with two resident associations and both supported creating the entertainment district.

City directors approved the resolution in a voice vote.

City directors voted June 1 to delay creation of the Third Street entertainment district after Adcock and at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris expressed concerns about activities related to crime and caravanning.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, city directors approved a separate resolution adding three more days -- Aug. 5, Sept. 2, and Oct. 7 -- to the time frame of an existing temporary entertainment district in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The resolution on the Hillcrest district was adopted as part of the consent agenda during Tuesday's meeting.