Afghanistan neighbor girds border

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while across the border in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce the southern border, according to officials and reports Tuesday.

Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, according to reports from Tajikistan. Other reports have put the total closer to 1,600.

The Taliban are surging as U.S. Central Command said Tuesday in a statement that the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment is 90% complete. The U.S. says the last troops will be gone by August.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Tajik government said President Emomali Rahmon ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its border with Afghanistan.

The Afghan military exodus takes place as the Taliban have overrun most districts in northeastern Badakhshan province. Many fell without a fight, and along the province's northern border with Tajikistan, hundreds of Afghan forces crossed over seeking safety in Tajikistan.

The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, and Afghanistan's fourth-largest city. Iran said it has restricted activities at its consulate in the city. There has been fighting in Balkh province, but the provincial capital has been relatively peaceful.

The consulates of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan have reduced their services, Balkh provincial governor's spokesman Munir Farhad said Tuesday. He said Turkey and Russia had closed their consulates and their diplomats had left the city.

However, a Turkish official said the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif was open and was "carrying on accepting visa applications and other consular requests." The official, who was not identified in line with briefing rules, said Ankara was monitoring the security situation and was taking "required measures" for the safety of Turkish missions and personnel.

The Tajik government said Afghan troops were being allowed to cross on humanitarian grounds but the border posts on the Tajik side were in control of Tajik forces and there was no fighting with the Taliban from the Tajik side.

The Taliban march gains momentum only days after the United States vacated Bagram Airfield, just an hour's drive north of the capital, Kabul.

SECURITY THREATS

As the end to America's "forever war" rapidly approaches, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul also is watching a worsening security situation and looking at how to respond.

In the countryside, districts are falling to the Taliban in rapid succession. America's warlord allies are rearming their militias, which have a violent history, raising the specter of another civil war once the U.S. withdrawal is finished.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said security assessments are frequent these days. Speaking on condition of anonymity in line with briefing rules, she said the embassy is down to 1,400 U.S. citizens and about 4,000 staff members working in a compound the size of a small town.

Besides its own formidable security, the embassy lies in Kabul's Green Zone, where entire neighborhoods have been closed off and giant blast walls line streets closed to outside traffic. Afghan security forces guard the barricades into the district, which also houses the Presidential Palace, other embassies and senior government officials.

The only route out is Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, currently protected by U.S. and Turkish troops. Before America can declare its war over, the issue of the airport's security will have to be settled. Ankara is in talks with Washington, the United Nations and the Afghan government to decide who will do the job and who will foot the bill.

For now, the airport is running without interruption, except for restrictions imposed by a third surge of covid that has prompted some countries to suspend flights to Kabul. However, India is not one of them -- as many as eight flights arrive weekly from India -- and as a result, the virus's delta variant, first identified in India, is rampant in Afghanistan.

In Kabul, it's common to hear speculation about when and if the U.S. Embassy will evacuate and shut down, with images resurrected of America's last days in Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

In this handout photo released by Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Afghanistan's government soldiers sit at a bridge next to Tajikistan-Afghanistan border in Tajikistan. 134 servicemen of the government forces of Afghanistan were forced to retreat through of the Panj frontier detachment into the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan's Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement. (Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan via AP)