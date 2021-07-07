Alvarez's big night gives Astros boost over Athletics

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Alvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run home run to center in the first and had a three-run blast to left in the fifth, tying the game at 6-6 and ending the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.

Alvarez said through a translator he had not gotten a lot of sleep the last couple nights, but he had another motor for the team.

"It's super exciting to play that role in the game," Alvarez said. "To be down by a bit and be able with one swing, with one big hit, to be able to make it a 0-0 game is very exciting."

It was the second multi-home run game of the season for Alvarez, whose last came against the New York Yankees on May 6.

"His contribution today was the key for winning the game," Altuve said of Alvarez. "He's an amazing hitter overall. He can walk, hit doubles, homers. You really don't know what to expect from him because he's so good."

The Astros took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning. Altuve gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run single, and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI groundout.

"It doesn't matter how early or late in the season, we are trying to win games," Altuve said. "It doesn't matter the situation. Starting the game like we did today and being able to score runs like we did was huge. Every win we can get right now is important."

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 5 Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and Baltimore beat Toronto. Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead. Matz (7-4) allowed 6 hits and 4 runs -- 3 earned -- and struck out 4 in 4 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 1 Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win on a rainy Tuesday night.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 5 John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers.

ANGELS 5, RED SOX 3 Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and hit an early RBI double, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Angels' multitalented All-Star selection yielded two runs and struck out four in another superb two-way performance against the AL-leading Red Sox, winning his matchup with fellow All-Star Nathan Eovaldi in their final mound starts before next week's game in Denver.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 15, CUBS 10 Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th consecutive loss, beating the Cubs. Rhys Hoskins also went deep.

MARLINS 2, DODGERS 1 (10) Automatic runner Starling Marte advanced to third on Blake Treinen's wild pitch and continued home when catcher Will Smith threw wildly past third base for a game-ending error in the 10th inning, giving Miami a win over Los Angeles.

PIRATES 2, BRAVES 1 Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 7, REDS 6 Salvador Perez's walk-off single capped Kansas City's four-run rally as the Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds. The Royals scored six runs off the Reds' bullpen in the final two innings and Perez got his third game-ending hit this season.