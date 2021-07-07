Arkansan wins FBI Leadership award for educating public about biological threats

The FBI could not fulfill their mission without community ambassadors like Rajesh Nayak, Connor Hagan, the spokesperson for the Little Rock FBI office, said.

Nayak was recently awarded the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for the state for his work with the InfraGard Group in educating businesses, organizations and individuals against a multitude of threats, according to a news release from FBI Little Rock.

Nayak, an associate director at the Federal Drug Administration’s National Center for Toxicological Research, moved to the United States in 1994 from India, he said, for school. He came to Arkansas in 2001 for his postdoctoral fellowship with the National Center for Toxicological Research.

Nayak said he had always wanted to provide some kind of community service, and when he heard about the FBI Citizens' Academy, a nonprofit distinct and separate from the FBI, he applied, and soon after graduated in 2011, he said.

“The FBI cannot be everywhere, so the Citizens' Academy graduates are FBI ambassadors to promote the message of safety and security,” he said.

InfraGard is an organization in which professionals in certain critical sectors work with the FBI to protect those sectors from national security threats, explained Hagan.

There are 16 key critical infrastructures – including chemical, communication, food and agriculture and public health – always under threat from physical and cyberattacks from criminal elements, as well as domestic and foreign governments, he added.

Nayak specifically looks at biological topics, including bioterrorism and anything to do with intellectual property as it relates to biomedical research.

“There’s a constant threat from international countries looking at intellectual property to try to steal that data [biomedical research],” Nayak said. “They will try to do anything to collect that information, because by doing that they don’t have to spend money or time getting that valuable information,” he added.

Nayak cautioned that given the state of the pandemic, people must be wary of the next pandemic, whether it is caused accidentally or intentionally, and groups like InfraGard should be better prepared to safeguard the public against critical biological agents.

For example, he said foreign governments can try to hack vaccine research, which is cause for concern.

“Typically what you will see is bad actors trying to find ways and take advantage of people who are desperate. You have to be cautious about what those threats are,” Nayak said.

Nayak said small businesses also must be careful about the information they share and what they put on social media, because bad actors can try to steal that information and hold them at ransom, which many small businesses would be unable to pay and survive.

On a state level, Nayak said the companies Walmart, J.B. Hunt and Tyson are all critical to the infrastructure of Arkansas.

“The ransomware piece is a piece the FBI tries to put out frequently,” Hagan said.

Hagan said these are deliberate attacks that are “holding parts of our infrastructure ransom for millions of dollars [on hospitals, gas lines, food].”

“When he [Nayak] goes out and tells people ‘this is steps you need to take to protect your business’, people should listen to him,” he said.