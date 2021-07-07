Calendar 7-7-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, July 7

First Trinity COGIC to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its community-wide food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until all food is gone. All participants are encouraged to wear masks during this event which is held the first Wednesday of each month, according to a news release. Details: First Trinity church office, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 8

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. Participants will discuss plans for a class reunion. All classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the meeting. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

TEAM Work crime prevention advocates to meet

Advocates of an initiative called "TEAM Work" will meet Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. TEAM stands for Together Everyone Accomplishes More and it's a comprehensive strategy designed to reduce and prevent community crime/violence and to support youth and Pine Bluff Schools.