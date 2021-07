Chamber to attend ribbon-cuttings

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announces its Redcoats will attend upcoming ribbon-cutting events. These are:

July 15 at 9 a.m. -- The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary, 3416 Arkansas 65 S.

July 15 at 5 p.m. -- Jefferson Regional Breast Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., Jefferson Professional Center (JPC 1), 1st floor.

July 17 at 3 p.m. -- Ibeauty, 2819 S. Fir St.