COLUMNIST: China's threats and our response to them

China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion. What gets swiped is our intellectual property, the discoveries and inventions of our exceptional technologists. China also cheats the United States and lots of the rest of the world by ignoring trade agreements.

The director of the play, the Chinese Communist Party, a heartless, dictatorial, endlessly ambitious regime, does not stop with money. It is also a genocidal freak, wiping out Muslims to make the population of 1.4 billion less diverse. It is bullying its neighbors with no regard for international law. It has indulged in cyberattacks on the United States and is viciously stripping Hong Kong of freedom, independence and rule of law while sticking heroes in prison to make sure the bravest of the brave are the quietist of the quiet. The island of Taiwan could be next.

Fear of a timid Biden administration has disappeared. President Joe Biden wants a stronger Taiwan trade agreement, a significant signal that he also stands by these Chinese people despite mainland China forever signaling one way or the other that it is militarily ready to have things its way.

Here is a major question: Would we help defend Taiwan if it is attacked? We have supplied it with weapons, and there are those within our government who say we should definitely defend these people because our failure to do so would send a signal to other allies that they can't count us.

People tend to think the economy of China is communist, but after the death of Chairman Mao, it slowly became a market economy boosted by smart executives and industrious workers. Despite exhaustive statist interventions, the system has been capitalist enough to take millions out of poverty and build China into the world's second largest economy.

Smaller countries around the world have become dependent on it and loyal to China, while varied American interests have kissed up to these money masters.

A Taiwan war could be a horror, and who knows where it would lead. Biden has been on target in trying to get European allies to get tough on China just as China is getting friendlier with Russia. An excellent strategy nixed by Republicans and Democrats alike was President Barack Obama's proposed trade deal with 11 countries that could have eased American dependence on China.

Biden has kept Trump's tariff in place and is encouraging China to leave our intellectual property alone. The efforts to slow down climate change are meaningless without China's cooperation; who knows all the games it will play on this front?