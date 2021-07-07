CYCLING: Springdale to host Natural State Criterium series

The intensity and drama of high-speed cycling are coming to downtown Springdale this summer for the Natural State Criterium Series.

The event, sponsored by Springdale-based Tyson Foods, will feature four nights of handlebar-to-handlebar racing on Emma Ave. in the heart of Springdale.

"We are so excited to bring it back to Springdale with big dreams of it being a five-day series in all the NWA downtowns in 2022," said Jill Dabbs, Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Alliance in a news release. "With all that is developing in the world of cycling in our region, this event has the potential to be on the national cycling calendar by 2023."

The four racing nights will be July 14, 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. Racing will start at 5 p.m. in downtown Springdale each night at Shiloh Square in the middle of Emma Ave.

Racing action begins with a beginner-friendly, coached clinic which will teach handling skills, proper racing etiquette and tactics, read the release issued by the Downtown Springdale Alliance. This will be followed by three different levels of racing from beginner to the final event which may have some local pros jumping into the mix.

"Our region is resilient because of collaborative efforts across many sectors of our communities, including cycling," said Dabbs. "How exciting to see the NASCAR of cycling developing a strong presence in Northwest Arkansas."

Natural State Rock and Republic and All Sports Productions are also involved in staging the criterium. Natural State Rock and Republic is located in downtown Springdale and is a central hub for cyclists both locally and those new to the cycling opportunities available in Northwest Arkansas.

All Sports Productions is no stranger to local cycling events as the manager of the annual Joe Martin State Race in Fayetteville as well as running, triathlons and more. The Joe Martin Stage Race has been a fixture in Northwest Arkansas for more than 40 years and will be held this year in August.

The racing schedule for the four nights will include Level C (category 4/5 men and women) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Level B racing (category 3/4 men and women) at 6:10. The final racing will be Level A (open men and women) at 7 p.m. The fees to race vary according to category.

"Good things seem to get their start in Downtown Springdale," said Gary Mickelson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods. "Our company started here more than 85 years ago. By supporting the first of many cycling events, we hope to welcome Arkansans and people from across the country to this amazing place we're proud to call home."

For more information on the Naturals State Criterium Race, or to register to compete, visit bikesignup.com and follow the links.