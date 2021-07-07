EDITORIAL: Bugging out

The news didn't stop over the holiday weekend. The world didn't pause for July 4. And our enemies weren't distracted by fireworks. Not the kind that are only used in displays.

The above-the-fold stories starting Saturday included several detailing the United States' pullout in Afghanistan, and our armed forces' retreat operation. There isn't much of an ideologicial divide in the media about what the Biden administration is doing. A report on CNN over the holiday weekend said Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan is "eerily quiet," for now. And that Afghan soldiers were only told of American plans to evacuate the place on the day the Americans were packing to leave. Bagram will be eerily quiet, one suspects, until the Taliban decide to take it. As they've taken so much over the past few weeks.

Also from CNN: "There is a deep sense of abandonment among the Afghans now in possession of Bagram. One Afghan officer said to CNN that it felt like an old friend had left without saying goodbye."

The Americans aren't just leaving friends, and a war, behind. They're also leaving equipment, including some 700 vehicles at Bagram alone. Including Humvees, pickups and 4-by-4s. These are probably meant for our allies. But in other sectors of Afghanistan, the Taliban have confiscated such resources, granting fleeing troops safe passage out of the country in exchange for abandoning the loot.

One of the vice presidents in Afghanistan says tens of thousands of families are fleeing in the face of the Taliban advance. Some intel officials in this country give the Afghan government a year before it falls to the Taliban; some say it'll only take about six months.

But however long it takes, Americans need to understand what is happening. And what will happen, in their name, as our government decides it has had enough. So we've gone back a few months, to an editorial we wrote when the pull-out was made official.

The following editorial appeared on April 18 in this column: