Engineers' NLR offices sell for $13.2M

The North Little Rock headquarters of Garver, the multidisciplinary engineering firm, has been sold for $13.2 million.

The 5.10-acre property in the Northshore Business Park at 4701 Northshore Drive was sold to 4701 Little Rock, a Delaware Statutory Trust affiliated with National Asset Services of Los Angeles, which specializes in commercial real state management.

The seller was OCH Northshore, a limited partnership tied to Old House Capital, a private real estate investment firm in Dallas. It had acquired the property a year earlier for $10.1 million from Garver-affiliated Taipanic Investment Group LLC, according to Pulaski County real estate records.

Garver, which offers engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services, has 800 employees in 34 offices in 13 states, according to the company website. The employee-owned firm built broke ground on its three-story, 39,512-square-foot headquarters in 2008.