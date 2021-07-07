Ex-band directorkills self after arrest

A former band director for the Harrison School District was found dead Saturday, two days after he was arrested on 50 counts of sexually assaulting one of his students at the school.

Randell Warren Mealer, 56, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton with the Stone County sheriff's office.

Mealer's body was found in Red Doors Cemetery, in the Newnata community west of Mountain View, said McGilton. A graveside service was scheduled to be held for Mealer on Tuesday in that same cemetery, according to an online obituary from Roller Funeral Homes.

"He is originally from the area," said McGilton.

Mealer was charged Friday in Boone County Circuit Court with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal information, the assaults took place between June 2017 and May 2018.

Mealer engaged in "sexual intercourse or deviant sexual activity with the victim on at least 50 occasions," according to the court filing. The victim was under the age of 21, and Mealer was in a position of trust or authority over the victim, according to the criminal information.

Mealer was arrested on Thursday, paid $75,000 bond and was released shortly afterward, according to the Boone County sheriff's office and court records.

According to Mealer's online Linked-In page, he was the band director at Harrison from 2006 to 2020 and served for three years on the board of directors for the Arkansas Education Association.

In December 2017, he won a Legion of Honor award from the Sousa Foundation and Bandworld International.

Stewart Pratt, superintendent of the Harrison School District, said Mealer submitted a letter of resignation on June 4, 2020.

"On the evening of Feb. 26, 2020, the Harrison School District received information concerning the possible inappropriate actions of Mr. Randall Mealer," Pratt said in an email. "After receiving the information, the District contacted the authorities on the information received and have cooperated fully since Feb. 27, 2020. Mr. Mealer elected to resign from Harrison Schools on June 4, 2020. Although Mr. Mealer resigned from the District, Harrison schools continued to fully cooperate with authorities and focus on the protection of all children."

Colorado media outlets reported that Mealer worked last year as an assistant principal at a high school in Colorado Springs.

The online obituary for Mealer had 57 comments on Tuesday afternoon, mostly from people offering condolences and kind comments about his teaching ability.