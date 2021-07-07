Ex-credit card exec to lead Walmart Plus

Walmart Inc. has hired an American Express executive to head Walmart Plus, the subscription service that debuted last year.

Chris Cracchiolo will start Monday at the Bentonville-based retailer, the company said Tuesday in a memo. He replaces David Echegoyen as senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus.

Cracchiolo is a 19-year veteran of American Express, serving most recently as senior vice president of global rewards and lifestyle benefits.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in the memo to employees that Cracchiolo "is an incredible leader of high-performing teams, strategic and driven to create compelling benefits for consumers."

Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month, offers a growing roster of benefits. Last month, Walmart added a prescription discount program called Walmart Plus RX for less.

Other benefits include discounts on fuel and unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more.

Though often touted as a competitor to Amazon.com's Prime, Whiteside has said Walmart Plus was designed solely to meet its customers' needs.