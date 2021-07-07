Fireworks display draws spectators' approval

Soon after the sun set Sunday evening, people gathered on the White Hall Community Center's front lawn in anticipation of the annual Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show.

The youngsters weren't still for long and an impromptu football game attracted participants of various ages. Nearby, a group of younger kids kicked a soccer ball while the more limber showed off their somersault or spider walk skills. Giggles filled the air as a few fireflies and more mosquitoes buzzed in and about.

All taking advantage of the cool moment as the evening light waned.

Sheila Cannon of White Hall and Greg Bolin of Pine Bluff carried in their lawn chairs and watched the fireworks.

Across Dollarway Road at the new Shell Station, pickup trucks, tailgates down, filled its lot. There and at the community center, numerous adults and kids watched the show.

After the long, hard covid-19 pandemic, the sounds and sights of summer were like magic and greatly missed, and Cannon added, "It's nice to be outside."

Council Member Beaver Johnson, one of the event's organizers, echoed Cannon's sentiments. Johnson said he "loved seeing the large crowd come out for the Fourth of July fireworks display."

Like Mayor Noel Foster, he thought it was difficult to pinpoint the exact attendance. People, in small clusters, were scattered across the community center's western lawn but there were also large numbers of people watching from the parking lots of businesses.

With every bang followed by an explosion of lights, the crowd "ooh'ed and aah'd" collectively, and Johnson said, "I thought the show was great. ... I think everyone was pleased."

Foster was also happy with the fireworks show.

When asked about the display, a young couple leaving the event smiled and nodded in approval.

Because of covid, last year's event was a drive-up and remain-in-your-car event.

It didn't have the same impact, Johnson said in a previous conversation.

Also different from 2020 and due to construction, the show was moved from White Hall High School to the community center.

While in the past, speculators sat in the stands, the goal was to have people bring their chairs and snacks and "enjoy the show," Foster said.

Both Cannon and Bolin said they liked the new venue.

Display Partners of White Hall, owned by Charles "Cooter" Failla, was responsible for all the elements, such as planning and packing, placing and igniting the rockets, of the Fourth of July fireworks show.

Music was provided by Deltaplex radio station 101.3 FM.

As with the White Hall fireworks tradition that was started in the 1980s with Alva Domon, the show was free and open to the public.

The 20-minute fireworks display cost between $10,000 and $12,000, and was sponsored by the city, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce and other local and business donations.

The White Hall annual Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks started Sunday night and lasted about 20 minutes. It was held at the White Hall Community Center on Dollarway Road. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)