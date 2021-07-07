Florida-site search yields no signs of life

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse sounded increasingly somber Tuesday about the prospects for finding anyone alive, saying they detected no new signs of life in the rubble as the death toll climbed to 36.

"We know that waiting for news is unbearable," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said of family members desperate for information about their loved ones. "The waiting, the waiting and the waiting is unbearable."

Crews in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits searched the debris for a 13th day while wind and rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Elsa complicated their efforts.

Video released by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department showed workers lugging pickaxes and power saws through piles of concrete rubble barbed with snapped steel rebar. Other searchers could be seen digging with gloved hands through pulverized concrete and dumping shovels of debris into large buckets.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqGddKBNuS8]

Search-and-rescue workers continued to look for open spaces where people might be found alive nearly two weeks after the disaster at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

"We're actively searching as aggressively as we can," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said at a news conference. But he added: "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive. The key things -- void spaces, living spaces -- we're not seeing anything like that."

While officials still call the effort a search-and-rescue operation, Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of "tragic loss." She said President Joe Biden, who visited the area last week, called Tuesday to offer his continued support.

"I think everybody will be ready when it's time to move to the next phase," said Levine Cava, who stressed that crews will use the same care as they go through the rubble even after their focus shifts from searching for survivors to recovering the dead.

"Really, you will not see a difference," she said. "We will carefully search for bodies and belongings, and to catalog and respectfully deal with any remains that we find."

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse, which happened early on June 24, when many of the building's residents were asleep.

Officials announced Tuesday that teams had recovered eight additional bodies -- the highest one-day total since the collapse. More than 100 people remained unaccounted for.

Severe weather from Elsa threatened to hinder search efforts. Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early Tuesday, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. And stiff winds of 20 mph, with stronger gusts, hampered efforts to move heavy debris with cranes, officials said.

However, the storm's heaviest winds and rain were expected to bypass Surfside and neighboring Miami as Elsa strengthened before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend on a path across northern Florida.

"Active search and rescue continued throughout the night, and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions," Levine Cava said. "Through the rain and through the wind, they have continued searching."

REMOVING DEBRIS

Crews have removed 124 tons of debris from the site, Cominsky said. It was being sorted and stored in a warehouse as potential evidence in the investigation into why the building collapsed, officials said.

Workers have been freed to search a broader area since the unstable remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday amid fears that the structure could fall. Officials said the demolition gave rescuers access to spaces that were previously closed off, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster.

Although emergency teams have now searched the upper layers of the entire collapse site, officials said they had not given up on the possibility of finding survivors. But the crews have not detected any signs of life while searching the building, Cominsky said. "Unfortunately, we haven't come across any."

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said leaders were responding to inquiries from officials of other large buildings in town and advising them that they should undertake a full structural review of their systems. Officials were also examining Champlain Towers North, a sister site of the collapsed condo that was built by the same developer.

"We have deep concerns about that building, given that we don't know what happened" at Champlain South, Burkett said. Some residents of Champlain North had taken authorities up on their offer of housing, he said.

Officials said they were no closer to determining the cause of the collapse and remained focused on search efforts.

"The whole world wants to know what happened here," Levine Cava acknowledged, but she would not provide a timeline for the investigation.

"As you all know, we were focused squarely on search and rescue while preserving all evidence," she said, adding, "I look forward to learning the truth, as do we all."

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer, Adriana Gomez Licon, Freida Frisaro, Bobby Caina Calvan, Cody Jackson and Russ Bynum of The Associated Press; and by Sophie Kasakove, Giulia Heyward and Heather Murphy of The New York Times.

Karen Chambers, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, gives a dog named Abby a drink while working near the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The dog is part of a canine response team which provides emotional support to workers on the scene of a disaster. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

An American flag and fresh flowers are shown on a barricade just south of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Marcus Guara's daughters before a funeral service for the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Guara, his wife Anaely, and daughters Lucia and Emma, died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in nearby Surfside. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue workers move a stretcher containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at a press conference about the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Rescue crews work in the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Volunteers along with locals replace dead flowers with fresh ones at a makeshift memorial for victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)