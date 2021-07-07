Former election commissioner Joshua Price announces bid for secretary of state

Former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Joshua Price of Maumelle announced Wednesday his candidacy for Secretary of State.

Over 50 people gathered inside the Darragh Center located in the Central Arkansas Library System’s Downtown Library to hear Price announce his intent to earn the Democratic nomination.

The secretary of state is Arkansas' chief election official. The office holder chairs the state Board of Election Commissioners and is responsible for maintaining and improving the state Capitol and its grounds. The office also collects corporate franchise taxes and processes filings for corporations and nonprofit groups. Also, the secretary of state serves on the three-member state Board of Apportionment, which draws the boundaries for legislative districts every 10 years.

The secretary of state's current salary is $98,371 a year.

Price told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was inspired to run for office after the past legislative session, where he said he witnessed multiple attempts to restrict voting rights.

“During the legislative session, my mother, who is from the Philippines and fled from the oppression there, told me ‘Josh, I saw this happen in the Philippines.’ I told her that I would make sure to protect the right to vote for all Arkansans,” he said.

Price served as an election commissioner for Pulaski County from 2019 until he stepped down earlier this year.

“I know what it takes to run large elections smoothly and fairly. As secretary of state I will fight to protect the fundamental right of all Arkansans to make their voices heard,” he said.