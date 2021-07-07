Fort Smith becomes 10th city with UN arts designation in world

FORT SMITH -- A United Nations ambassador Tuesday helped recognize the city as one of only 10 international arts locations throughout the world.

Ibiyinka Alao, arts ambassador and a Nigerian-American artist, and Mayor George McGill recognized Fort Smith as a U.N. international city for artistic and cultural innovation in peace building and economic growth. The designation recognizes cities that support the arts.

Alao said Fort Smith has supported the arts through its murals, many of which were painted during the annual The Unexpected arts festival produced by the nonprofit 64.6 Downtown.

"I hope other cities take a clue from what Fort Smith is doing," he said.

Fort Smith is the third city in the U.S. with this designation, following York, Pa., and New York City. It's the 10th city to receive the declaration since the U.N. created it in 2015.

Alao visited Fort Smith after meeting Brandon Goldsmith, Fort Smith International Film Festival director, at an Ozark Talent Bank roundtable discussion in Rogers. Alao touted the film festival June 17 at the unveiling of the festival poster at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge.

Goldsmith said he and McGill showed Alao the city and introduced him to local artists. He said Alao returned to Fort Smith while he was considering an artist's residency in the city.

McGill also invited him to the mayor's Fourth of July fireworks celebration Sunday.

"Coming to Arkansas genuinely has opened my eyes," said Alao, who mentioned that U.N. dignitaries often only visit Washington and New York City when in the U.S.

Alao said he tries to observe how cities support the arts when he travels the world. He gave the example of Barcelona, Spain, which uses the arts to preserve its native Catalan language.

The Unexpected annually brings several nationally and internationally recognized muralists to Fort Smith to paint their art on buildings in the greater downtown area. Alao said the murals afford people who can't visit a museum a chance to experience and appreciate art.

"It's just an honor to be able to present this to the city," Alao said.

McGill said the declaration shows how Fort Smith has grown to embrace the arts. He also said the declaration is indicative of the direction the city is moving.

"People in the River Valley were responsible for The Unexpected, and people are now displaying art in their offices," he said. "You're starting to see art play a prominent role in who we are."

Alao also announced that he'll have a yearlong artist's residency in Fort Smith, which he hopes will begin in September.