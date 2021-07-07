Gentry celebrates Independence Day with huge festival

GENTRY -- Once again, the Freedom Festival in Gentry brought thousands to the city park to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

This time, due to Independence Day falling on a Sunday, the festival was held on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The crowd continued to grow all afternoon, and by evening, the entire park, as well as surrounding streets and sidewalks, was filled with area residents and visitors who came out to hear the music and watch the fireworks. This year's fireworks show, sponsored by McKee Foods in conjunction with the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, was touted by organizers as the largest display in Northwest Arkansas. The fireworks display, set off by members of the Gentry Volunteer Fire Department, continued for 20 minutes as those in attendance cheered at the loud booms and the display of brilliant colors in the night sky.

The celebration began at noon when the national anthem was sung and Old Glory was raised by the honor guard of American Legion Post 29 (Siloam Springs) and Post 159 (Gentry). American Legion honor guard member Samuel Grimes, assisted by Denver Whitehead, raised the flag, while Larry Buckminster played the bugle.

The day included pageants in several age categories, though there were no contestants for Miss Gentry. The winners for 2021 included Jaycie Easter (0-23 months), Daxton Kellems (2-4), Brooklyn Kellems (7-9), Aubree Lewis (2-4), Joey Drake (5-6), Rachel Leonard (10-12), and Oden Lee Brice (0-23 months). Falyn Cordeiro, the reigning 2019 Miss Gentry, served as the event's emcee.

This year's entertainment was provided in the afternoon and evening hours by the Swade Diablos, the Creek Rocks Band and the Big Smith band.

Classic and colorful cars and trucks lined the sidewalks on the north side of the park as exhibitors displayed their rides and had them judged in the annual car show.

Children hammered in nails and built toolboxes in a Kid's Carpentry Shop, sponsored by Meeks Lumber and Hardware, and enjoyed inflatable rides. Vendors offered a wide variety of foods, drinks and goodies, as well as information, to those celebrating the day in the park.

The day's events were sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce and area businesses.