DEAR HELOISE: I'm a messy cook, and because I am, I usually lay two sheets of wax paper on my counter or a couple sheets of cling wrap before I start breaking eggs or dusting a pan with flour. This way, I can just fold up the paper or cling wrap and toss it in the trash. Less mess means a quicker cleanup.

-- Mary Ann D., New Iberia, Louisiana

DEAR HELOISE: My church has started a new idea that has been very helpful to us. We cut out coupons, and everyone brings their stack of coupons to church and puts them in a large box. After services, we start going through the coupons and separate them by their expiration date, then figure out which ones we can use to purchase food. This is a good way for us to buy food for some of the needy families of our community. It's a way to help us maximize every dollar we get to help those in need. You might be surprised how many elderly people go hungry because they don't have enough money to buy food or buy their medicines. Helping them is our mission.

-- Lois R., Lawrence, Kansas

DEAR READER: Hunger among the elderly in America is a growing concern. Best wishes to all of you for your efforts to help those in need.

DEAR HELOISE: Last summer I had a salad at my sister's home that was delicious. She said she got it from you but could not find the recipe. It was a vinegar and pasta salad. Would you reprint that for us? We'd both like to make it for these warm summer days when a light meal is the only dinner we want.

-- Amy A., Napa, California

DEAR READER: Yes, here is the salad I think you're referring to. You'll need:

1/2 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. Set aside to use shortly.

1 pound fettuccini, cooked, drained and cooled

6 ounces sliced salami, cut into 1/4 inch strips

6 ounces sliced, cooked ham, cut into 1/4 inch strips

6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach, romaine or escarole

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

Combine all ingredients except the vinaigrette in a large bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over the pasta, toss until well coated. Makes 8 main dish servings.

