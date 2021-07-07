Happy birthday (July 7): Healthy relationships will top the long list of things for which you're grateful. What starts as an exciting attraction will develop into a deep connection and eventually, a shared mission. You'll entertain loved ones and contribute to the magic of many a social event.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Thoughts show up like intrusive pop-up ads on the internet — suggestions based on your history — but that doesn't mean you have to act on them. Click the little "X" and bring your attention back to what matters to you now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Shallow thinking leads to knowing enough to be dangerous. While not everything requires a deep dive, be alert to the signals that there might be more than what meets the eye.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes you wonder why you were even chosen, but you can stop that line of inquiry today because it's easy to answer: You're the best person for the job. Go and do it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll toss out ideas to your friends, and though they may not act on them, your position as a valuable contributor and influence in the group will be reinforced.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One part of you sets the tone and the agenda for the rest of you. Your inner leader beats the drum for your better angels to follow, and follow they will ... until they won't. There's an inner conversation and negotiation to work out today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Inexperienced people can read about the inner world of others, but experienced people like you have felt it, so you can instantly spot it — pain, excitement, need — and seize the arising opportunity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll see evidence of a person's attempt to hide something. You're not interested in calling out bad behavior; you just want the truth. Naughtiness is a cover-up for an honest, if unacceptable, desire or need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Among the world's more interesting jobs is the scientific station involving the search for extraterrestrial life in the universe. You can relate. You, too, await a distant affirmation. You won't regret holding out hope.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Financial decisions can be serious and require a rigorous thought process and strategy, but once the decisions are made, back off and relax. It's only money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a difference between the detachment of effortless coolness and one of shy reservation, although it's a difference many will not recognize. Go on and build your mystery; it's working for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With intelligence and compassion, you'll connect with people on levels deeper than the business at hand. You'll communicate from the heart, which will take surprisingly few words.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People ask things of you, their requests rarely coming in the form of questions. You'll tune in to what people need and want, which is something very different from the literal meaning of the words spilling from their lips.

VENUS DRAMA

Patience is called for on a day that loiters between two stressful Venus events. What we want is bound up in the rules of time, laws that we are helpless to change. But without these boundaries, life would fluctuate wildly, becoming too fast to comprehend or unbearably elongated. The best we can do is accept and embrace impositions of pacing.

COSMIC QUESTION: WHAT’S SO FUNNY?

What’s funny might depend on cultural and socioeconomic factors, gender or special interests… or it could be just a mood. Or maybe it’s written in the stars! Aries tends to laugh at physical humor. This kinesthetic sign will guffaw at a good pratfall every time. Ruled by the throat, Taurus appreciates unique and funny-sounding voices. Gemini is the sign of quick wit and is impressed by zingers. Cancer likes humor that hits close to home, either because it’s about domestic situations or because it’s very specific to a certain group of people. Leo appreciates showmanship and resonates with classic theatrical tropes. Virgo thinks it’s funny when a perfect plan goes disastrously wrong — maybe because Virgo tries so hard to make sure things go right. Libra adores comedy duos and buddy films. Scorpio likes a spicy humor and isn’t easily offended. Sagittarius is a lover of different cultures and is charmed by foreign accents intended to tickle the funny bone. Capricorn laughs hard at role reversals and instances where the weak become powerful or the tables turn unexpectedly in some other way. Aquarius is among the few to get oddball, outsider and surreal humor. Pisces giggles at a fish-out-of-water story.

CELEBRITY PROFILES:

Ringo Starr recently released new music created and recorded with friends Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz and many more. The Cancer star was born when Venus was in sociable, witty Gemini and four other luminaries were in entertaining Leo. Three Taurus planets indicate a grounded rootsiness as well as great wells of stamina, determination and longevity.