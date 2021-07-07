• Bubba Diedrich, a 4-year-old from Augusta, Ga., diagnosed with leukemia, got his wish to be sworn in as a Marietta firefighter for a day, with the department suiting the boy up and preparing a day of events for him, including the "rescue" of a stuffed animal trapped near a building.

• Edward Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, N.J., a white man seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racial slurs, was arrested on harassment and intimidation counts after protesters gathered outside his home, authorities said.

• Jeff Travis, sheriff of Louisiana's East Feliciana Parish, said a 12-year-old boy used a hunting rifle to fatally shoot an armed man who broke into his family's house near Clinton and threatened his mother, adding that there are no plans to charge the youth.

• Danyal Hussein, a 19-year-old man described by British prosecutors as obsessed with demons, was convicted of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, believing that the act would help him win a lottery jackpot.

• Chokwe Antar Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Miss., observed, "Maybe us gentlemen can learn from the ladies," after the City Council, in a 4-3 vote, for the first time elected two women as its leaders: Virgi Lindsay as council president and Angelique Lee as vice president.

• Terry Thornton, a California prison spokeswoman, said a 31-year-old inmate who worked as a firefighter took a firetruck for a joy ride while fighting a vegetation fire near Sacramento and was injured when he destroyed the vehicle by ramming it through a fence.

• Eduardo Fernandez Herrera, health secretary of the Mexican border state of Chihuahua, said contestants from 14 of Mexico's 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus despite all the contestants submitting negative tests before the pageant.

• Jami Mosley, a seventh grader in Ocean Springs, Miss., who has a brain tumor, rode on the back of a motorcycle during a parade organized by about 50 members of the Asgard Motorcycle Club, who turned out to meet the girl and celebrate her positive attitude.

• Michelle Woodling, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, said a 56-year-old man got his prosthetic leg back after it was stolen, along with his cellphone and $30, when he was knocked down and punched during a dispute with an acquaintance.