Italy moves on to European final

LONDON -- Facing a wall of nervous blue-and-white clad Italy fans behind the goal, Jorginho took his trademark hop and skip before calmly stroking in the winning penalty.

So much for the pressure of a shootout in the European Championship semifinals.

A dash of Italian panache completed a 4-2 penalty-shootout win over Spain at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, setting up a title match against either England or Denmark back at the same stadium Sunday.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time and provided Italy with its toughest test of the tournament, with Spain controlling possession for long periods. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but substitute Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

Morata, dropped from the starting lineup for the first time in a tournament during which he has received verbal abuse and even death threats from his own fans, will go down as Spain's scapegoat once again after having a penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next-to-last kick of the shootout.

As he walked back to the center circle with his head bowed, Jorginho made the opposite journey and didn't make the same mistake.

The Chelsea midfielder has his own style when it comes to taking penalties and he didn't abandon it when it mattered most, sparking a throng of celebrations as Italy's players sprinted from the halfway line.

Jorginho was mobbed. Italy Coach Roberto Mancini was hugged by the rest of coaching staff. The players lined up on the edge of the area and ran together, holding hands, toward the fans.

Leonardo Bonucci went further, leaping over the advertising hoardings to get even closer to the crazed supporters whose loud cheering had lifted the team in their most difficult moments.

"We're delighted we could provide this wonderful entertainment to the Italian people," Mancini said. "One game to go."

Riding a national record unbeaten run of 33 games, Italy will play in its fourth European final and look to win the title for a second time, after 1968.

It's quite the redemption story for a country which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"This group is amazing," Mancini said. "Everyone wants to win, but this group of players wanted to do something special."

Spain's striker-free formation initially flummoxed Italy, which has become a more progressive team under Mancini but were given a clinic at times in ball possession and movement in midfield.

Chiesa had put them ahead after latching onto a loose ball, cutting inside and curling a shot into the far corner. It was his second goal at Wembley in this tournament, having scored just as impressively against Austria.

Morata's movement stretched Italy's defense to set up chances for Mikel Oyarzabal and Olmo. Then he scored for the third time at Euro 2020.

Italy started the shootout with Manuel Locatelli's shot saved by Unai Simon, but Andrea Belotti, Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi all scored before Jorginho.

Spain, a three-time European champion, beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout just to get to Wembley. Having also been taken to extra time by Croatia in the last 16, the Spanish certainly took the long route to the semifinals but their journey ended there.

"Everyone made Italy big favorites," Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets said, "but we demonstrated we were superior to them."