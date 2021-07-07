Judge rebuffs blogger's claims on release of LR police files

Accusations by Little Rock blogger Russ Racop that city officials defied a court order to release some city police personnel records to him were rejected Tuesday by a Pulaski County circuit judge after Racop failed to provide sufficient proof of his claims.

Racop, a regular critic of police and a former candidate for the city board, had petitioned Judge Herb Wright to hold Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey in contempt, stating that city officials had withheld eight out of 450 police personnel records -- complaints against individual officers -- that the judge ruled Racop was entitled to under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Racop further complained that city officials were not treating him fairly, saying they had allowed NAACP representatives to review records that the city would not release to him.

Racop asked the judge to fine the men $500 a day each until the city turned over what he had asked for, further requesting the judge make them pay with their own money, not public funds. However, after the hearing, a post on one of Racop's blogs stated he had actually received all the records from the city last year.

Acting as his own lawyer, Racop sued Scott and Humphrey, as the city executives in charge of the records, in February 2020 after his request for the records was denied by the city.

After a hearing the next month, Wright sided with Racop and ordered the records released. City officials reported to the judge that they had complied, providing Racop with 18,370 pages of documents, but further stating that some of the records had been submitted to the judge under seal for him to determine whether they were public documents.

At a contempt hearing Tuesday that was convened at Racop's request, the Bad City of Little Rock blogger faced off in person with City Attorney Tom Carpenter but didn't call any witnesses.

Racop said he had planned to question the mayor and police chief under oath to make his case for contempt, but neither attended hearing. The judge said Racop should have subpoenaed the men if he wanted to compel them to testify.

"How can they be questioned?" Racop asked.

"They can't be unless you subpoena them," the judge responded.

Racop told the judge that as the defendants, the men should have been in court, but the judge said their attendance was not required because their lawyer was present.

Carpenter objected when Racop tried to introduce some of his email correspondence with city officials as evidence, and Racop did not fully argue the point, prompting the judge to grant Carpenter's request to dismiss the contempt petition for lack of evidence.

When the judge granted the request, Racop walked out of the courtroom without saying another word. After he left, Carpenter asked the judge to dismiss Racop's litigation, but Wright declined, saying that Carpenter would have to make that request in writing.

Reacting to the judge's decision, another of Racop's blogs, Bad Government in Little Rock, described the judge as "hypocritical," stating, "The treatment we received from Wright was anything but equitable or fair." The blog also states that "The jokes on him. We obtained all the records we asked for. We were given them last year."

Racop also used the hearing to address an ongoing complaint that the judge has not treated him fairly during the proceedings. He had asked the judge to recuse, stating that Wright showed he was not impartial because he did not convene the hearing promptly. The judge denied the request.

He further complained that Wright had given city lawyers preferential treatment in how the judge conducted teleconferencing hearings in that they were allowed to participate from their office but Racop had been required to appear in court in person.