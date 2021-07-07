'Patriots' or jerks?

It's after 2 a.m. on July 5, and still the illegal fireworks are booming. Outside my door, the air is thick with the acrid stink of spent gunpowder. My pets, lucky enough to be inside animals, are still cowering in fear. My Facebook feed is already filling up with pictures and messages from frantic owners whose pets bolted from their yards because their sanctuaries had been turned into war zones. I'm sure a tour of the streets in daylight will reveal tons of fireworks litter, left to wash into the drainage system.

I hate fireworks. I hate the selfish people who insist on breaking the law to show their "patriotism." I hate that the city leaders do nothing to strengthen the law that is supposed to keep this noise pollution from happening twice a year. I hate that the police department doesn't have the staff to enforce the law that is on the books.

Round 2, New Year's Eve, will be here before we know it. Will the pets who were lost this weekend be back home with their people by then? Sadly, many of them won't. Now traumatized and fearful of humans, they will spend the rest of their lives roaming the streets, starving. Or if they're lucky, a vehicle will mow them down and spare them that suffering.

All because a bunch of uncaring jerks had money to burn in the name of patriotism. If this applies to you, you are no patriot.

Would some city leaders please do something?

DENISE DORTON

Little Rock