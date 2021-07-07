Library to offer reading program

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System will host the Rosemary Gross Summer Student Reading Challenge from July 12-23.

Rosemary Preston Gross' children established a reading program in her name at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library along with a $500 scholarship for a high school graduate who is going to college this fall. This program will be held annually, according to a news release.

Each student will be a winner and receive awards and trophies, and one graduate will be awarded the $500 scholarship for reading the most books. An awards ceremony will be held July 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the main library.

The reading challenge will be split into five grade groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-11 and seniors. When students sign up, they will be assigned a reading chart with spaces for stickers to be placed on it after reading a book. These reading charts will be posted at the main library downtown, 600 S. Main St.

Any student in Jefferson County can participate in this reading challenge. However, students must be signed up at the main library.

"Rosemary Preston Gross 'loved' reading books and was active checking out books over the years, and still had her library card until she passed away at age 84 on Feb. 9, 2019," according to the release. "She taught her two boys (John and Jeff) and her grandchildren (Stephanie and Preston) the importance of reading and learning. She would enroll them in the Summer Reading Programs during their youth at the library."

Rosemary Gross was born Jan. 20, 1935, at Thayer, Mo. She was the daughter of the late Carl Franklin Preston Sr. and Lucille Murphy Preston. She moved to Pine Bluff as a child and graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1953.

For more than 35 years, Gross worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She and her family were active in baseball in Pine Bluff through Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion. She volunteered many hours as a team mother and fundraiser, including the Babe Ruth World Series during the 1970s.

"Rosemary loved her family dearly and enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, and sewing. She was also a member of the Hazel Street Church of Christ. The Gross family hopes to see each child and teenager in kindergarten – 12th grade, throughout Jefferson County, participating in this program."

Parents are urged to get their children signed up for this year's reading challenge, a spokesman said. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, (870) 534-4802.