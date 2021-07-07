Little Rock man shot in forearm, police say

A Little Rock man was shot in the forearm Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to 420 Napa Valley Drive around 8:18 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock Police.

Officers met with Patrick Isbell, 25, who told officers he didn’t know who shot him or which direction the bullet came from, the report states.

He was transported to UAMS for treatment.

Officers spoke with his girlfriend, who said she did not see the incident occur, but heard the noise and initially thought it was people still shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, police said.

Isbell knocked on the door and told her he had been shot, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.