LR man,34, pleadsguilty indrug case

A Little Rock man who was shot by law enforcement authorities near a Dollar General last July pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Cameron Bryant, 34, appeared in federal court in front of U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, admitting to distributing between 150 and 500 grams of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in exchange for the prosecution dropping the other counts against him.

Bryant was out on bond after a grand jury indicted him in 2018, when FBI agents who were investigating Bryant for dealing drugs attempted to arrest him next to the Dollar General on 9125 Stagecoach Road, authorities said. Bryant was attempting a drug deal in his gray Dodge Challenger outside the store when FBI agents moved in, according to authorities.

He attempted to flee in his car, driving it into the Dollar General and the law enforcement vehicles as they tried to prevent him from getting away, authorities said.

Authorities then opened fire, and Bryant suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner.

The count that Bryant pleaded guilty to in court Tuesday stemmed from the 2018 arrest when a drug investigation led federal agents to Bryant's Little Rock home on 3 Treasure Hill Circle.

Later, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant on Bryant's home, where they found several firearms, some having been reported stolen; $29,000 in cash; and bags containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, according to Gardner.

Agents found a handgun on a pillow on a bed, and Bryant was found underneath the bed, according to authorities.

Before he pleaded guilty, Baker asked Bryant, "So everything she said is accurate, right?" referring to Gardner's account of events.

Waiting to respond, Bryant leaned over toward his attorney, David Cannon, for a brief conference before telling Baker, "It's all accurate."

Bryant faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and five years of supervised release.

Marine Antonio L. Thompson, a co-defendant, was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison in May, after pleading guilty to distributing between 150 and 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Sparkle Hobbs, who lived with Bryant at the Treasure Hill Circle home, has also been indicted as a co-defendant and is facing charges of distributing methamphetamine.