LR police seeking

suspect in shooting

Little Rock police are looking for an Alexander man after a shooting Monday night, according to reports.

According to a police report, officers responded just after 6 p.m. to 2106 Brown St., where James Jackson, 41, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed into the hospital for surgery.

Police are searching for Rodrick Alexander, 27, in connection with the shooting, according to a report.

Police determined that Taylor Williams, 30, drove Alexander away from the scene after the shooting, an arrest report said. Williams admitted to officers that she saw Alexander shoot Jackson, the report said.

Williams, of Alexander, was arrested and charged with felony hindering apprehension.

Arrest report cites

assault on officers

A Jacksonville man was arrested after assaulting several officers while being searched on property that was not his, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded at 9 p.m. to 1201 South Road, where a man was reported to be inside a vacant apartment, the report said.

While being searched, David Burris, 25, spit on an officer, then was involved in a scuffle with police resulting in multiple officers being kicked and spit on, according to the report.

Burris was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held in lieu of bond on three felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass.