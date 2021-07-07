LR school district hopes big raise will keep exec

The Little Rock School Board at a special meeting Tuesday took steps to give chief financial officer Kelsey Bailey expanded job duties, a new title and a $71,514 pay increase that would raise his salary to $210,000.

The board approved two motions 6-1 to accomplish that, but a deal has yet to be signed.

Superintendent Mike Poore asked for the board's approval of the new deputy chief finance and operations officer position and for authority to enter into a three-year contract with Bailey to have him hold that position at the higher salary.

Bailey's current salary is $138,486, according to district records. With the increase, his salary would be second only to Poore's, who makes $234,000 and has a $12,000 car allowance.

Poore told the board that the district was facing a resignation from Bailey, who was entertaining a significant job offer, and that "it was just good business sense ... to retain an employee who has been outstanding."

"Little Rock School District is a complex organization, and it certainly needs to be looked at almost from a business point of view," Poore said. "We have a budget that exceeds $350 million. This year we got almost $100 million in [federal covid-19 relief] funds that have to be utilized and spent well."

Other federal grants and construction funding for multiple projects are also managed by Bailey and his team, Poore said, adding that Bailey's work is regularly validated by annual state audits of the district's finances.

Poore acknowledged the extraordinary size of the pay increase and said he was trying "to be ultra-transparent" about the proposed salary, which he said is in line with similar positions in other state and national organizations. He also said Bailey was already in line for a raise of about $30,000 as the result of a salary study the district commissioned previously.

The loss of Bailey would probably result in the hiring of two executive directors -- one for finances and one for operations -- at salaries of about $120,000 each, Poore said.

"I am proud to bring this recommendation to you," Poore said.

Board member Jeff Wood motioned for approval of the superintendent's two recommendations.

"I think about the time we are in as a school district and what I believe is a mandate from our city for our board to pursue monumental change in our school district, and we are pursuing that vigorously -- not just in academics but on the financial side of our district," Wood said.

"This fall we are likely to ask voters to trust us with $200 million to $300 million in infrastructure spending. This fall we have already made the promise and we are going to make a plan with following through with significant salary increases that will maybe make us the most competitive school district in every teaching category.

Proposals for providing three years of raises for all teachers, administrators and support staff members are forthcoming in August for board action in October, Poore said. Any pay raises approved then would be retroactive to July 1.

"These are not the times to have someone learning on the job," Wood said. "This is time we need trusted leadership that knows the organization, knows the law, knows the situation and can give us sound advice with $350 million at stake. Mr. Bailey has more than earned that trust from us, that confidence,"

Board member Evelyn Callaway said Bailey has done "a wonderful job" for the district and "I am so glad we have him." But she cast the two "no' votes on the motions, saying she knew they would be approved but wanted to recognize the calls she received from community members and district employees who did not want the votes to be unanimous.

Board members Wood, Vicki Hatter, Norma Johnson, Greg Adams, Michael Mason and Ali Noland voted for the motions. Noland participated via Zoom. Board members Leigh Ann Wilson and Sandrekkia Morning were absent.

The School Board last month adopted a policy that allows board members to participate in a meeting remotely if they cannot attend. Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-611 authorizes remote participation for school board meetings in districts that establish such a policy.

Both the law and the Little Rock district's new policy prohibit a remote board member from participating in a closed executive session of the board. Nor can a remote participant vote on matters discussed in an executive session.

The Little Rock School Board did not hold an executive session Tuesday night.