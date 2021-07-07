Momentary plan gets planning OK in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Another phase for The Momentary was approved by the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The second phase of SOMO -- South of Momentary will include a multi-family housing development with 50 residential units and a small art gallery for artists in the building. The housing development will be sited directly adjacent to the north and east sides of an under-construction parking garage, essentially "wrapping" the garage and concealing it from view, according to planning documents.

The Momentary, a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is a contemporary art space in downtown Bentonville for visual, performing and culinary arts, according to its website.

The design of the housing development will complement the Market District neighborhood developments, including The Momentary. Potential materials include concealed-fastener, corrugated architectural metal wall panels, according to planning documents.

Phase one includes the parking garage to service The Momentary and future phases of development. The area at 507 S.E. E St. is zoned planned unit development. It contains the existing Momentary development and future phases of development to the south, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved conditional-use permits for:

• Popup Drink at 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. The permit will allow for a nonalcoholic drive-through restaurant in a 700-square-foot building. There will be a walk-up window and limited outdoor seating, according to planning documents.

• Bentonville Film Festival. The permit at 200 E Central Ave. will allow for an outdoor movie festival from Aug. 3-9. The dates include setup and tear-down for various time frames each day. The site on East Central Avenue will have temporary tent structures, movie screens and food trucks, according to planning documents.

The film festival is a seven-day event that will take place at various locations in the city.

• Elite Martial Arts at 4601 S.W. Flintrock Road. Martial arts classes will be taught in a residential garage.