Ex-credit card exec

to lead Walmart Plus

Walmart Inc. has hired an American Express executive to head Walmart Plus, the subscription service that debuted last year.

Chris Cracchiolo will start Monday at the Bentonville-based retailer, the company said Tuesday in a memo. He replaces David Echegoyen as senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus.

Cracchiolo is a 19-year veteran of American Express, serving most recently as senior vice president of global rewards and lifestyle benefits.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in the memo to employees that Cracchiolo "is an incredible leader of high-performing teams, strategic and driven to create compelling benefits for consumers."

Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month, offers a growing roster of benefits. Last month, Walmart added a prescription discount program called Walmart Plus RX for less.

Other benefits include discounts on fuel and unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more.

Though often touted as a competitor to Amazon.com's Prime, Whiteside has said Walmart Plus was designed solely to meet its customers' needs.

-- Serenah McKay

Cereal-maker ties up

Tyson pet-treat deal

General Mills has completed the purchase of a pet-treats business owned by Tyson Foods, the Minnesota company said Tuesday.

The $1.2 billion cash deal, which includes the Nudges, True Chews and Top Chews brand, as well as a production plant in Iowa, was completed ahead of its expected September closing date. Tyson is expected to continue supplying meat ingredients to General Mills.

"This acquisition represents an important step as we reshape our portfolio for growth," Jeff Harmening, General Mills chairman and chief executive, said in a written statement.

Tyson had success with its pet-treats business, reporting net sales of $240 million in the year that ended April 3.

General Mills, known for its breakfast cereals, went for Tyson's deal after paying $8 billion for Blue Buffalo Pet Products in 2018, in a bid to become a leader in the growing pet-treats industry.

-- Nathan Owens

Index declines 8.79,

closes day at 621.92

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 621.92, down 8.79.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq ended higher following last week's powerful rally pushing the two indices plus the Nasdaq to record highs on high expectations heading into the second-quarter earnings season," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.