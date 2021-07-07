NWA Letters to the Editor

Incentives not helping;

why not hold checks?

One of the basic principles of economics is "people respond to incentives." Additionally, behavioral economics show that people behave more strongly to the possibility of loss of what they have, more so than to the possibility of future gain.

The incentives, so far, to the non-vaccinated public have been too weak, evidently. The names, addresses and Social Security numbers of shot-takers are recorded. Likewise, those who have not would show up in a cross-reference. State and/or federal officials should withhold entitlement checks until the person takes the shot(s). That should boost the vaccination rate up to 70%.

Dave Johnson

Elkins

POA leaders took risks

to resolve fire's threat

I would like to share an untold story about some of the darkest days for Bella Vista and the Property Owners Association during the Trafalgar fire. In early 2019, many property owners had been severely impacted by smoke for several months. The POA faced the possibility of having to cover most if not all the estimated $24 million to $36 million to put out the fire. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality also estimated it would take nine months. Amongst our senior management team and the board of directors, there was talk of bankruptcy for the POA.

To solve the mounting problems, Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson and general counsel Doug McCash found highly qualified experts who could put out the fire. If the POA took over the responsibility to fight the fire, it was estimated the fire could be put out in under 30 days, at an estimated cost of $4 million. Given the inherent unknowns of a challenging subterranean fire, there was no way to be certain if either estimate would prove accurate.

Keep in mind it was common knowledge the Trafalgar stump dump opened many years before Judson or McCash were employees of the POA. Neither was responsible for starting the fire. The best course from a career point of view would have been for them to keep their heads down.

Instead, they both took a tremendous risk by recommending the POA take over fighting the fire. If the fire had not been put out in the timeframe promised or if the cost to put out the fire had ballooned up to $8 million or $10 million, in all probability these two would have lost their jobs and would have been run out of town. Additionally, this incident would have left a stain on their careers.

Clearly, assuming the responsibility to take over the Trafalgar fire was a significant risk for the POA, and for Judson and McCash.

The experts found by these two did the job as promised. The fire was put out in 21 days, bringing relief to many in our community. And as promised, the cost was $4 million. I have told this story to several in our community and a few have downplayed the efforts of Judson and McCash, stating they were "just doing their jobs." Taking on the role of a fire chief is not part of their job descriptions, so I and many others completely disagree with such a point of view. The personal risk these two took on, combined with the stress and strain placed upon them, was nothing short of extreme.

While it will probably take several more years before all the Trafalgar fire lawsuits are resolved, we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and any concern over potential bankruptcy has ended. In my opinion, Judson and McCash saved the POA, and they did so at great personal risk.

Next time you see one of them, pat them on the back and thank them. They deserve it.

Ruth Hatcher

Bella Vista