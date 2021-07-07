COOKING FOR TWO: Olives, tuna, breadcrumbs meld in flavorful dish

Inspired by the flavors and textures of gremolata, tapenade and tonnato aioli, this sauce is meant to be eaten with a pasta shape that has lots of texture, to grab onto all of the flavorful bits. Cascatelli, with its many ruffles and ridges, is ideal. Adapted from the Italian cascatelle, for "waterfalls," the new shape is the brainchild of Dan Pashman, the creator and host of "The Sporkful." The pasta is only available online at sfoglini.com and there is currently a 12-week delay on shipping, so we recommend substituting fusilli, radiatori, cresto di gallo or campanelle. Olives and canned tuna play well with parsley, garlic and lots of lemon, plus a hit of Calabrian chile — feel free to use another chile paste such as harissa or sambal oelek, or omit the chiles if you don't like the heat. Serve warm or at room temperature, as you would a pasta salad. A sprinkle of toasted breadcrumbs on top just before serving adds a nice crunch.

Storage Notes: Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container for up to 3 days.

Cascatelli With Green Olives, Calabrian Chiles and Lemony Tuna

Fine sea salt

8 ounces dried pasta, preferably a ruffled shape such as cascatelli, fusilli or radiatori

One (5-ounce) can or jar tuna packed in oil

½ cup (1 ounce) chopped fresh parsley leaves and tender stems, divided use

1/3 cup pitted green olives, preferably Castelvetrano, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated, divided use

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 large lemon

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small orange

¼ teaspoon crushed Calabrian chiles in oil or chile other paste, to taste (optional)

Freshly cracked black pepper

1/3 cup dried unseasoned breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese (optional)

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add two large pinches of salt and the pasta. Cook it according to package instructions, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

In a large bowl, combine the tuna and its oil, 5 tablespoons of the parsley, the olives, 2 cloves of the garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the zest and juice of the lemon and the orange, and the Calabrian chiles, if using. Using a spatula or tongs, stir to combine, breaking up the tuna into smaller bits as you mix. Taste, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a small skillet over medium heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the remaining garlic and the breadcrumbs. Using a wooden spoon, stir to ensure the crumbs are evenly coated in oil, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the crumbs turn golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the remaining parsley, and let cool before stirring in the parmesan, if using.

Once the pasta is cooked, drain well and toss with the sauce, allowing the sauce to get stuck in the pasta's ridges or ruffles. Divide the pasta among plates or shallow bowls and serve warm or at room temperature, topped with the garlicky breadcrumbs.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

Nutrition information: Each (of three) serving contains approximately 568 calories, 20 g protein, 24 g fat, 69 g carbohydrate, 21 mg cholesterol, 485 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.