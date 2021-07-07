100 years ago

July 7, 1921

• Commissioners of the Main Street Improvement District last night said that if the Little Rock Railway and Electric company persists in its refusal to pave between its tracks and two feet on each side of Main Street, the work of repaving the street will be postponed.

50 years ago

July 7, 1971

• A $2 million campaign against drunk drivers in Pulaski County is being planned, and drunks should begin to feel its effects with their New Year's hangovers. The campaign, which is funded by the federal Transportation Department and administered by the state, is designed to reduce the number of drunk drivers, identify them and rehabilitate them. A major part of the program is an increased enforcement program, R.E. Brians, director of the state's Alcohol Safety Action Program, said Tuesday. By January, Brians said, additional policemen, who will deal specifically with drunk drivers, will be added to the police departments of Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville.

25 years ago

July 7, 1996

• The owner of Sophie's Herbs in the River Market spent so much time getting ready for opening weekend that she didn't learn how to use her cash register. She got a crash course Saturday. "Now I'm a fiend," said Sharon Bowles, punching buttons and making change. "I do it without any hesitation." All the vendors at the $3.5 million public food market on East Market Street seemed pleased with the turnout on opening weekend. Elbow-to-elbow crowds poured into the River Market on Saturday, making it difficult to find a seat and creating long lines for most of the eight vendors. "People coming here today are very excited," Bowles said, taking cash and handing back a plastic bag of fresh thyme. "Little Rock can only benefit from this." River Market Director Julian Palinski estimated Saturday's crowd at more than 5,000.

10 years ago

July 7, 2011

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas is revising the design for what officials refer to as a "grand signature gateway" to the Fayetteville campus after learning that the structure would not meet the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code. The university broke ground on the $1.1 million Pi Beta Phi Centennial Gate in February. It is currently under construction northeast of Old Main and is set for completion in November. After looking at the plans for the gate last month, Arkansas Fire Marshal Lt. Lindsey Williams determined its opening did not comply with the emergency-vehicle-access provision of the code.