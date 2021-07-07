PB panel debates raises for police chief, others

A resolution sponsored by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington to amend the 2021 municipal budget to increase the compensation for the police chief position was addressed during an Administrative Committee Meeting before the regular city council meeting Tuesday.

The annual compensation would increase from $90,152 to $100,000, with an additional cost-of-living allowance of $1,000 per month, effective the next full pay period if the resolution is approved. The salary does not include benefits.

Washington said Kingsland, Ga., Police Chief Robert Jones is still the candidate of choice for the vacant role in Pine Bluff and his decision will be based on the City Council's decision.

"We're just waiting for things to move along," she said. "I'll tell him where we are and he'll decide want he wants to do.

Attached to the resolution was a recommendation from Washington that salaries for all employees be increased effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Raises for nonuniform employees, including elected officials, for the calendar year 2022 would cost $619,000. That amount would bring employees to salary minimum or above, based on years of service.

The salary schedule would be:

• Minimum (1-9 years)

• Mid (10-19 years)

• High (20-27 years)

• Maximum (28 years and above)

A cost-of-living increase would be determined and calculated for future annual salary adjustments. These increases are projected to be funded with increased revenue and a reduction of debt.

Raises for street, transit and Economic and Community Development employees are projected to be funded by each department.

For the police and fire departments, salaries would increase for all employees by a percentage ranging from 5% to 15%. The City Council would need to vote on these options:

• Option 1: A 10% increase starting in August with an additional 5% added in January 2022, after several months of monitoring revenue. The amount for five months (from August to December) at 10% would be $288,662 for police and $273,562 for fire.

• Option 2: A 15% increase in August with no additional increase in January. The amount from August to December would be $433,619 for police and $410,345 for fire.

• Option 3: A 10% total increase, with 5% effective Aug. 1 and the remaining 5% in January 2022. The amount for five months from August to December would be $144,331 for police and $136,782 for fire.

A mayoral salary adjustment was also included, as some council members brought up during the last council meeting that the chief of police would make more than the mayor.

The mayor's salary adjustments will be made based on terms served. The current salary with car allowance is $97,882.

The recommendation was to adhere to the three ranges from the consulting firm Johanson Group.

• First term: $110,260 minimum (with car allowance)

• Second term: $135,250 mid (with car allowance)

• Third term: $160,140 maximum (with car allowance)

Administrative Committee member Glen Brown Sr. said he disapproved of the $115,000 that was presented at the last meeting and didn't see anything now that made him change his mind.

"That's $100,000 plus a thousand per month -- That's just a $3,000 difference from what we discussed last week," he said. "This didn't change very much."

Brown Sr. felt the interim chief, Kelven Hadley, was already doing a great job and didn't think a chief should be hired immediately until the financial business was handled. Kelvin Sergeant's retirement took effect July 1.

"What we are doing here now is putting the cart before the horse," Brown Sr. said. "We should sit down as council and everyone involved sit down and discuss salary slots."

Washington said she had already met with the city's finance director and both were comfortable giving the raises to the police and fire departments at the same time as the chief of police.

"We're at a point now where we do need to go on and set that salary, so if we go back to the drawing board and advertise, we can advertise whatever that base is going to be," said Washington, who favored Option 3. "I think we're being reasonable with what we're doing now."

Option 1, Washington said, would put the city in a financial strain.

Council member Joni Alexander pointed out that each position in the White Hall Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, UAPB Police, Benton Police and Southeast Arkansas College Police all make more than the Pine Bluff Police Department.

"We are down in that department. When it comes to the fire department, they are exhausting overtime because they don't even have enough employees," Alexander said. "Everyone who works for the city of Pine Bluff is underpaid. We're trying to catch up stuff that wasn't handled 20 years ago, and this is a part of the process."

Council member Ivan Whitfield said he liked the 15% increase in the memo but said what was in there was not in the resolution.

He also did not have a problem adjusting the mayor's salary, but said the other full-time elected officials should also be included.

"We have three full-time elected officials -- the mayor, the city clerk and the city attorney -- and to me, it's a package deal," Whitfield said. "You can't do one without doing all three."

Committee chair Lloyd Holcomb Jr. made a motion to send the resolution to the full council with a "do pass" recommendation.

"I can't second that," said Brown Sr., who made a motion to send it to the full council with a "do not pass" recommendation.

Brown also recommended all options go to the full council, which Holcomb seconded.

The city attorney advised that the resolution not be read until all changes and amendments were discussed and agreed upon.

Separate resolutions would have to be drafted for the city clerk and city attorney.

"Whatever we do for the chief of police, I'm going to request on the record that we do the same thing for the fire chief," Whitfield said. "If we are going to give $100,000 and $1,000, let's give it across the board."

After the meeting, Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said he was appreciative of Whitfield's suggestion but turned the attention back to his firefighters, whom he said also put their lives on the line.

"As the fire chief, I make sure the members of the fire department are taken care of as well. I do speak up for the fire department," Howell said, adding he is for a salary increase for the entire public safety department. "When I think of public safety, it's not just fire. It's not just police. We work together. That's why I would like to see us rewarded together."

In other business:

• An ordinance amending a section governing the documenting of the purchase of goods and services was read for the second time and placed on the calendar.

• An ordinance requiring periodic reports from various boards and commissions of the city for review by the City Council and related purposes was read for the second time as well.

• A resolution adopting the Title VI Program for the Pine Bluff Transit Authority was passed.