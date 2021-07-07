Prairie Grove artifacts getting state’s attention

PRAIRIE GROVE — The secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has committed to holding a second public meeting before any decisions are made on what to do with historic artifacts stored in a building at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

The Latta Barn was crowded June 16 as Secretary Stacy Hurst addressed those concerned about the preservation of the artifacts and the state’s decision to move the items to a collections management facility at Jacksonport State Park in Newport in the northeast part of the state.

“We are public servants and we appreciate and value the passion and ownership that you all have for this place,” Hurst said to about 65 people in the building.

“ We’ve known that we need to address it, and now we’re at a point that we need to make some firm decisions about how we are going to move forward in a way that does protect those artifacts that are very important,” Hurst said.

She said she spent several days speaking with heritage and museum professionals and reached out to Bill Gatewood, director of the Old Statehouse Museum, and Jimmy Bryant, director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

After those discussions, Hurst said it was decided to hire a professional conservator to go through the collection stored in the building at the Prairie Grove park to assess each item.

The conservator will determine what needs to be preserved, what has deteriorated beyond repair, what can be repaired and whether an artifact meets the park’s mission to tell the story of the Battle of Prairie Grove, Hurst said.

The conservator will create a road map for what needs to be done, Hurst said, and then a plan will be made on how to meet those goals.

It’s possible, Hurst said, that the conservator may recommend the collection be moved temporarily to protect it while it’s assessed. Or the conservator may be able to complete the work on site.

“Our goal ultimately will be to have it fully protected, catalogued and taken care of,” Hurst said.

She said another goal will be to have the artifacts remain “in perpetuity in Prairie Grove.” She said the state will not be able to answer some questions until the work is finished. Options include retrofitting a facility for the items, partnering with another organization in Northwest Arkansas or finding a new location for the park’s artifacts.

“All of this will be determined by the assessment,” she said.

